The Addams Family franchise is full of interesting and often terrifying characters, but the self-sustaining severed hand is massively misunderstood. We reveal who plays Thing in Wednesday.

The franchise is notorious for housing some of the most bizarre characters we’ve seen, including Cousin Itt and Lurch, as well as the eccentric Uncle Fester.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and more.

Who is Thing?

Thing is depicted as a severed hand that commutes by walking on its fingers around the Addams family’s house.

Also known by his full name, Thing T. Thing, the idea of Thing began as an unsightly creature who only watched the family from afar without being seen and sent out its human hand to participate since it was the only acceptable part to view.

Created by cartoonist Charles Addams, the character first appeared in the 1954 book Homebodies: One Addams and made its first live-action debut during the 1964 television series.

Who Plays Thing in Wednesday? – Meet Victor Dorobantu

Romania-born hand actor Victor Dorobantu plays Thing in Netflix’s Wednesday series, despite his hand only being on show.

Born in Ploiesti, the actor began his career as a magician performing at events, both private and public, as well as starring in Romanian shows.

Even though Wednesday is Dorobantu’s first acting gig, his talents as a trained magician and illusionist have proven useful in the series, with his sleight-of-hand techniques and ability to convey emotion through only a hand.

How Many Episodes are in Wednesday on Netflix?

Wednesday is confirmed to have eight episodes within its Season 1 run, and since it hasn’t been billed as a miniseries, it means there is the likelihood of more to come.

Luckily, Netflix will be airing all eight of Wednesday’s episodes at the same time, allowing you to binge the series in one go.

Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles:

Episode 1: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe

Episode 2: Woe is the Loneliest Number

Episode 3: Friend or Woe

Episode 4: Woe What A Night

Episode 5: You Reap What You Woe

Episode 6: Quid Pro Woe

Episode 7: If You Don’t Woe By Now

Episode 8: A Murder of Woes

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

