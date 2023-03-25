Has Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro been renewed for season 3 and if not, what are the chances that the anime returns for another date?

When it comes to romantic comedy anime, there are plenty of teasing series to choose from; including the fan favorite Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro.

After a change in the animation studio between seasons, Senpai and Hayase have provided fans with an adorable second stint; ending last week with the first piece of meaningful contact between the two ‘friends’.

Whilst Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro has not yet been renewed for a third season, there is enough source material available for another adorable date – here is everything that fans need to know.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 3 renewal status

As previously noted, Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro has not yet been renewed for season 3; however, there remains an excellent chance that the anime series will return for another teasing season.

Modern anime renewals typically depend on two main factors; the availability of source material from an original light novel or manga series, and the success of the wider franchise.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 2 episode 12 adapted up until roughly chapter 91 of the original manga series, which was published as part of volume 12 in December 2021.

The good news is that the Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro manga is still ongoing and has released a total of 124 chapters across 16 volumes in Japan. This means that, within the next two or three manga volumes, there should be enough source material to produce another 12-episode third anime season.

Whilst the second season has certainly failed to reach the heights that many fans may have expected, the series is arguably popular enough to merit a third season going into production. Season 2 ultimately ended with respectable ratings of 7.54/10 on MyAnimeList, 75% on Anilist, and 3.9/5 on Anime Planet – all higher scores than the first season from Spring 2021.

Overall, it should only be a matter of time before fans of the romantic comedy anime see Senpai and Hayase return to their screens with a third season.

However, if you can’t possibly wait for season 3 to come around, why not check out the original manga series?

13 of the 15 published manga volumes have been released in English by Kodansha USA – with volume 14 set to launch on April 11, 2023.

Physical copies are available via outlets including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM, Kinokuya, Penguin Random House, Indiebound, and RightStuf. Alternatively, digital copies are also available to purchase through Kindle, Apple iBooks, Google Play, MyAnimeList, and Nook.

