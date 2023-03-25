When will episode 12 of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten release worldwide, and has the anime been renewed for season 2?

Another day at the end of the 2023 Winter anime broadcasting slate, another set of entertaining series reach their respective season finales.

This includes the adorable The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, which after a rather slow start has developed into one of the more interesting romance stories from the recent slate.

Whilst The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 has not yet been confirmed, there is indeed enough source material for a second date – here is everything that fans need to know.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten episode 12 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, March 25.

The season 1 finale, titled ‘Say Goodbye to My Cowardice’ will release for OTT streaming via Crunchyroll at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 3 PM

European Time – 4 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 2 AM

“Despite realising that Mahiru likes him, Amane is unsure of himself due to past experiences and is unable to take the first step. Then, the two decide to take part in a scavenger hunt at the sports festival. As soon as Mahiru sees the theme, she grabs Amane’s hand and runs to the goal, without caring about the eyes of those around her. Amane is taken aback. While the people around her are in an uproar, she tells him that he is her special someone. Seeing this, Amane decides to confess his feelings to Mahiru.”

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 renewal status

As previously noted, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten has not yet been publicly renewed for season 2; however, there are positive signs that the anime is far from complete.

Modern anime renewals are typically dependent on the availability of source material from an original light novel or manga series, as well as the popularity of the wider franchise.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten episode 12 is expected to adapt up until the conclusion of volume 2 of the original light novel series. The good news is that eight complete Tankobon volumes of the series have been published in Japan, meaning that there is easily enough source material for a second TV season to be produced.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten should also prove popular enough to merit a second season at Project No.9 – the animation studio behind the anime adaptation. Ahead of the season finale, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is scoring a solid 7.91/10 on MyAnimeList, 7.5/10 on IMDB, 4/5 on Anime Planet, and 77% on Anilist.

Whilst these scores are by no means confirmation that the series will continue into a second broadcast, it is actually the highest-scoring series from Project No.9 on MyAnimeList – the studio has notably renewed several series with lower scores before.

Overall, it should only be a matter of time before The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 is officially confirmed but if you can’t possibly wait for the anime to return, why not check out the original series?

Five of the eight available light novel volumes have been published in English by Yen Press. Physical copies are available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM, and Indigo. Digital versions can also be purchased through Kindle, Google Play, Apple iBooks, and Kobo.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

