Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date And Time

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 3 is on the horizon, and here, we have given all the details you may need to know.

In the previous episode, we met a new character named Francois, who serves as Ryusui’s butler. Francois is a character whose gender hasn’t been revealed in the anime and the manga. They are said to have exceptional culinary skills, and due to that, they can be of great help to the group. Besides that, the previous episode also shows Senku fulfilling his promise to Minami.

Well, each episode of Dr. Stone comes with new adventures, so seeing how things will work for Senku and the group in the upcoming episode would be fun.

When does Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 3 release?

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 3 will release on Thursday, April 20, 2023, on Tokyo MX at 10:30 PM JST. International fans can watch the new episode of their favorite anime series on Crunchyroll and Netflix. However, the release timings will depend on the region you are residing in due to the time zone differences. Here, we have given the release time schedule that you can rely on to track the episode:

Pacific Time- 7:30 AM

Mountain Time- 8:30 AM

Central Time- 9:30 AM

Eastern Time- 10:30 AM

British Time- 3:30 PM

European Time- 4:30 PM

Indian Time- 8:00 PM

In the last episode, Ryusui uses Minami’s revival fluid to revive Francois

When the crew fails to make bread, they decide to find a chef who can help them to make a better version of it. Ryusui suggests that as they don’t have the revival fluid, they should ask for help from Minami and convince her to lend them some. Minami asks what she will get in return if she helps them. Senku says he will make a camera for her. After receiving the Revival Fluid, the group goes straightaway to Francois and wakes him up.

Francois listens to their story and agrees to help them. First, seeing the condition of the bread, they suggested the crew include Stollen (German Bread) in the menu. When the villagers tasted Stollen, they were pretty impressed by Francois’ cooking skills. And the chef was impressed after seeing Senku’s scientific breakthroughs.