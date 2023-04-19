There’s still time for you to catch the spectacle that is Suzume in cinemas worldwide and we take you behind the scenes to reveal who sings the theme song and introduce you to the talent behind the score.

Suzume’s main antagonist, the worm, is actually a beautiful metaphor and we previously explained its meaning and relation to natural disasters.

Written and directed by Shinkai and distributed by Toho, the anime fantasy, Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari), follows the titular high school student who meets a mysterious young man who is tasked with preventing disasters in Japan.

What is the Suzume theme song?

The main Suzume theme song is simply titled Suzume and it is sung by TikTok star, Toaka, and written by Radwimps.

While the main version – played during the movie’s end credits – has lyrics, the main theme also includes a catchy melody that’s hummed.

Below, we have included Suzume’s English lyrics translated from Japanese:

“Red lines, blues lines you carry inside

The twain shall meet at the center of your heart



In a voice that withstands the wind

I’m bringing up the words to deliver



Time is a sleeper, wind the soft skin, the star is a cradle, people are a mirage

If this tear answers your question of why I’m crying

It’s not as close to the meaning of us finding each other



It’s the shout that this body alone will never be enough

Found a heart that trembles only when I touch your hand

How many meanings must we get over to be there?



Could be stupidity, could be ugliness, beyond what’s right, I want to hold hands with you

Precious memories I can’t recall

These are the thoughts that can’t be put into words



Maybe, just maybe

That’s all this heart is made of



Maybe, just maybe

It still beats your heart

Wanting you to “notice me”



If this tear answers your question of why I’m crying

It’s not as close to the meaning of us finding each other



It’s the shout that this body alone will never be enough

Found a heart that trembles only when I touch your hand

How many meanings must we get over to be there?



Could be stupidity, could be ugliness, beyond what’s right, I want to live with you”

Suzume’s score by Kazuma Jinnouchi and Radwimps

Alongside the return of the Japanese rock band, Radwimps, Detective Pikachu and Star Wars: Visions composer, Kazuma Jinnouchi, worked on the instrumental half of the score.

Radwimps debuted in 2003 and the band has 13 records under their belt, including the work done with Shinkai.

Suzume is the third collaboration between director Shinkai and Radwimps, following their work in Your Name and Weathering With You.

It was also noted that Suzume’s score was recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London with sessions attended by Jinnouchi and lead vocalist, Yojiro Noda, of Radwimps.

Where to listen and buy

The Suzume soundtrack is currently available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud, and Last.fm and it’s also available to purchase on Amazon.

Fans will also be able to purchase the International Edition on Vinyl by Anime. LTD, which is available to pre-order from All the Anime, All the Anime.FR, and Light in the Attic Records. The vinyl will also be released on Amazon, HMV, Crunchyroll, and FNAC in the near future.

Meet the cast of Suzume

Voicing the titular protagonist is Japanese actor, Nanoka Hara, who previously acted in the shows Guilty Flag and Night Doctor.

Portraying Sota is Hokuto Matsumura, who has starred in the series Red Eyes and the movies Liar x Liar and XxxHolic.

Voice actors representing the English dubbed version of Suzume include Nichole Sakura, Josh Keaton, Jennifer Sun Bell, and Roger Craig Smith.

Below, we have listed the full Japanese cast of Suzume:

Suzume Iwato – Nanoka Hara

– Nanoka Hara Young Suzume – Akari Miura

– Akari Miura Sota Munakata – Hokuto Matsumura

– Hokuto Matsumura Tamaki Iwato – Eri Fukatsu

– Eri Fukatsu Minoru Okabe – Shota Sometani

– Shota Sometani Rumi Ninomiya – Sairi Ito

– Sairi Ito Chika Amabe – Kotone Hanase

– Kotone Hanase Tsubame Iwato – Kana Hanazawa

– Kana Hanazawa Hitsujiro Munakata – Matsumoto Hakuo

– Matsumoto Hakuo Tomoya Serizawa – Ryunosuke Kamiki

– Ryunosuke Kamiki Daijin – Ann Yamane

– Ann Yamane Miki – Aimi

Suzume is now in theatres worldwide.

