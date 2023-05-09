Episode 6 of Dr. Stone Season 3 will release pretty soon, and in this post, the anime community can get its release details.

After a long wait of one year, the ship is finally ready, but as it can only contain limited people, so Ryuisui divides the group into two. One of the groups must board the ship, and the other one must be left behind. Heading forward, we may expect to see some treasure’s involvement in the upcoming episode, as it is titled Treasure Box.

When does Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 6 get released?

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 6 will get released on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 PM JST for the fandom in Japan. Here’s the time schedule for Crunchyroll:

What happened in the previous episode of the anime series?

The anime episode shows Kaseki worried about the making of the ship. Ryusui came up with a plan, which was to make a miniature of the ship as he thought that it would help them to make each part of the ship accurately. On the hand, Minami contributes to the process by using a pantograph.

The ship gets completed after a year, and seeing it, Senku can’t control his emotions. Minami also gets emotional because she knows that the group won’t be able to be together as the ship will not be able to contain the massive crowd. Moreover, Ryusui gets the group divided into two. With the people who boarded the ship, Homura and Hyoga were also there.

As soon as the ship departs, Ginro jumps into the water so that the girls think that he is chasing the ship. However, he is brought back by Taiju.

