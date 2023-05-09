The Vampire Dies in No Time manga has sadly extended its hiatus following confirmation that its author continues to suffer from poor health.

Only a few days after the latest volume of The Vampire Dies in No Time manga series was released in Japan, unfortunate news is spreading amongst the global online community.

Following several weeks of delays and only a few months after the anime concluded, it has now been confirmed that the series will be entering a new period of hiatus.

Here is everything that fans need to know about the hiatus for The Vampire Dies in No Time manga, including why the delay continues to impact the series and the latest updates on season 3.

The Vampire Dies in No Time manga extends hiatus

The official Twitter account for The Vampire Dies in No Time manga sadly confirmed that the series would be extending its hiatus indefinitely.

Sharing the news on social media, the statement explained how the hiatus is due to the poor health of author Bonnoki, who has reportedly been suffering from illness for some time.

“After many discussions between Mr. Bonnoki and the editorial department, it has been decided that Mr. Bonnoki will take a break for a certain period of time after the publication of Weekly Chan issue 24 on 5/11, until he is in a perfect condition to continue serializing the work. We will announce when the serialization will resume in a future issue of Shukuchan.”

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time that The Vampire Dies in No Time manga has had its serialization interrupted by a sudden decline in the health of its mangaka.

The manga had three major breaks in 2022 and had been on a break from March 30 to April 27 of this year, with many fans expecting the series to return on May 11 until news of the hiatus extension was shared online.

In April 2023, Bonnoki shared to his Twitter account that he was thankful for the concern and support shown by fans in this difficult time and that he’ll be back once his stomach has healed enough so that he can enjoy a Burger King Burger once again.

Interestingly, there is no word on whether Bonnoki’s other ongoing manga, Needy Girl Overdose, will also be entering a period of hiatus moving forward.

Any news on season 3 of the anime adaptation?

Season 2 of The Vampire Dies in No Time anime adaptation aired from January to March 2023 as part of the extensive Winter broadcasting slate and two months later, we are still waiting for official confirmation of season 3 going into development.

While fans will understandably be frustrated by the lack of official news, many are already acutely aware that it should only be a matter of time before a third TV adventure is revealed.

Season 2 adapted up until around the conclusion of manga volume 14, but the good news is that 25 complete Tankobon volumes have already been published in Japan – with the most recent volume dropping only on May 8, 2023.

This means that assuming the anime adaptation maintains its current pacing of adapted chapters, there is enough source material for at least four complete TV seasons of the series.

Moreover, The Vampire Dies in No Time should also prove popular enough to merit a third season going into production at Studio Madhouse. The second season scored 7.43/10 on MyAnimeList, 73% on Anilist, and 3.78/10 on Anime Planet.

Interestingly, following the conclusion of The Vampire Dies in No Time season 2, director Hiroshi Kojina would share online how “There will surely be a next time! Even if I’m not the director. Because everyone is so passionate about it. Please wait.”

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers