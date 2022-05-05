Dr Stone manga sales surpass new milestone, but we’re ‘10 billion percent’ not surprised

The Dr Stone manga sales have reached yet another fantastic milestone, but how many copies are now in circulation and where can you read it?

For the vast majority of anime out there, the best way to gauge popularity is by looking at the sales of the original manga that a series is adapting.

For fans of Dr Stone, the success of the anime adaptation has never really been in doubt, yet the manga sales continue to show fantastic improvements worldwide.

This week, it was revealed that the Dr Stone manga sales had reached another impressive mark, with fans around the world now able to read the series online for less than a cup of coffee.

Dr.Stone’s art style is making the series so much more enjoyable for me



Probably my favorite art style in new gen manga ? pic.twitter.com/gayqgFu5KC — ??Alexandra? (@AlexOfAqua) March 22, 2022

Dr Stone manga sales surpass another fantastic milestone

On April 28th, 2022, the Japanese outlet PR Times reported on the upcoming Dr Stone Wind Orchestra Concert was scheduled for July 3rd at the Tokyo Bunka Kaikan Main Hall.

As part of the article, the latest manga sales figures were shared that the Dr Stone manga sales had risen to an astonishing 13 million copies in circulation!

“Dr.STONE” has sold more than 13 million copies of its comics series! The series has been serialized in “Weekly Shonen Jump” (Shueisha) since 2017 and is a very popular work.” – PR Times.

This is particularly impressive when considering that those figures were hovering around the 10 million circulated copy-mark only 12-months ago in April 2021.

However, it appears that consistency was key here, with a total of five Tankobon volumes released in Japan between April 2021 and April 2022 – see below for English versions.

Dr. STONE has reached 13.000.000 Copies in Circulation pic.twitter.com/CLH9TEo8Sv — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) May 3, 2022

Where to read the Dr Stone manga in English

As the Dr Stone manga sales continue to rise and the anime adaptation is not set to return will season 3 until next year, see below, there has never been a better time to start reading Riichiro Inagaki’s original series.

Arguably the easiest and cheapest way to enjoy the manga is through online simulpub platforms such as Viz Media and Manga Plus. Both services offer the first three chapters for free, but access to the entire catalogue of Dr Stone content will only cost new users $1.99 a month. Manga Plus can also be downloaded to your mobile device via the App Store and Google Play.

Physical copies of the manga series can be purchased through Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones, Bookshop as well as your local comic shops. Digital versions of the Dr Stone manga can be acquired via Google Play, iBooks, Kindle and Barnes & Noble.

The Dr Stone manga series came to an end with the release of chapter 232 on March 6th, but the final Tankobon volume is yet to release in Japan. Sadly, the English release is still lagging slightly behind, with volume 22 set to launch on July 5th, 2022 and release dates for the remaining volumes still being labelled as TBA.

"Dr. Stone" by Inagaki Riichiro & Boichi will get stage play adaptation.



The play will run in July, 2022 in Tokyo and Hyougo.



English release @VIZMedia



French release @Glenat_Manga pic.twitter.com/t3CpHkFS7A — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) May 5, 2022

When will the Dr Stone anime return?

The third season of the Dr Stone anime adaptation was revealed just a few short hours after the season 2 premiere had concluded last year.

Then, at the JumpFesta ’22 event last December, it was officially confirmed that Dr Stone season 3 would premiere in 2023. Sadly, a more specific release window has not yet been shared, but the anime is expected to return again to the Winter slate, i.e., January 2023.

The good news is that the anime will actually be returning this Summer with a special episode called Dr Stone: Ryusui. The special will focus on the new character of Ryusui and is set shortly after the second season.

Whilst an international release date has not yet been shared, the special will air first on the Japanese television networks Tokyo MX and BS11 in July 2022.

i need a season 3 of dr stone right Now. pic.twitter.com/UFxbnrE1PR — danny (@ssamudanny) April 29, 2022

