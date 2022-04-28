Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi animated anthology series to follow Visions

A new Star Wars anthology series is in the works, with the Tales of the Jedi animated series set to adapt the hit comic series from the 1990’s.

Despite being an icon of Western cinema, the Star Wars universe continues to pump out fantastic TV series. From Clones and Rebels to the upcoming Kenobi series, there are plenty of titles to get fans of the wider franchise excited.

However, arguably one of the best Star Wars TV series was the fantastic 2021 Visions show, where various animation studios worked together to produce the critically acclaimed anthology series. Now, it looks like Star Wars are going back to the anthology format, with a Tales of the Jedi animated series rumoured to be in the works at LucasFilms.

‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ is in development



Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi animated anthology revealed

On April 27th, it was revealed that a new Star Wars anthology series was in production, which will be a Tales of the Jedi animated title.

However, the announcement was not actually an official one, with a listing of convention panels at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration even being shared online which included Tales of the Jedi.

As noted by The Verge, “In what may have been a mistake given how the page was initially pulled, one listing for a panel hosted by The Mandalorian’s Dave Filoni and Amy Ratcliffe has seemingly confirmed the existence of Tales of the Jedi, a new anthology series of animated shorts.”

The series is expected to be an adaptation of the comic book series of eight separate stories from the lightsabre-wielding religion, published by Dark Horse Comics from 1993 to 1998.

The first books focused on the Great Sith War, with the latter books covering the Great Hyperspace War – which would eventually pave the way for the Knight of the Old Republic video game.

Whilst it has not been confirmed just yet whether all of these mini-stories will feature as individual episodes in the anthology series, fans can look forward to at least a few of these stories making their way to the small screen.

More information is expected to be revealed at the aforementioned Star Wars Celebration convention on Thursday, May 26th – the day before Kenobi makes its Disney+ debut.

The return of Star Wars: Visions later this year

The upcoming series will be building on the success of Star Wars: Visions, another animated anthology series that first premiered in 2021.

The nine-episode anthology series premiered in September on Disney+ to a fabulous global reception, scoring a 7/10 on IMDB, with a 68% average audience score and 96% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Duel – Animated by Kamikaze Douga

Tatooine Rhapsody – Animated by Studio Colorido

The Twins – Animated by Studio Trigger

The Village Bride – Animated by Kinema Citrus

The Ninth Jedi – Animated by Production I.G

T0-B1 – Animated by Science SARU

The Elder – Animated by Studio Trigger

Lop and Ocho – Animated by Geno Studio

Akakiri – Animated by Science SARU

Interestingly, there are rumours circulating online that a second season is set to go into production later this year, with Cinelinx reporting from an insider trader that “Star Wars Visions 2 [is] in the works.”

You can find more information on Star Wars: Visions season 2 here.

