South Korean studio, Reddog Culture House – which previously worked on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf – has delivered a new Dragon Age adaptation just in time for the weekend, and before you get cravings for more, we discuss the possibilities of Dragon Age: Absolution Season 2 on Netflix.

According to Netflix’s synopsis, the series “features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore,” adding that those characters include “elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other special surprises.”

Directed and written by Mairghread Scott, Dragon Age: Absolution is a collaboration with BioWare adapting its popular video game franchise. Dragon Age shares the spotlight with BioWare’s other flagship franchise Mass Effect.

Dragon Age: Absolution Season 2 Possibilities

At the current time of writing, Netflix has neither renewed nor canceled Dragon Age: Absolution, as the platform is likely waiting for a certain period of time to see how it performs.

However, there are already a few indications to suggest its return for Season 2, including its billing free from the constraints of a miniseries. Miniseries or limited series are usually always capped at one season. However, Absolution is not restrained by this, which means there’s every chance Season 2 is on the table.

We also have to consider the plethora of source material from the Dragon Age video game franchise that can be adapted here, following in the footsteps of fellow, successful Netflix animated series Castlevania.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Despite being a no-show at The Game Awards 2022, a fourth Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, has already been announced, and since there will be a lot of hype around this game in the future, Netflix may also want to capitalize on this by green-lighting Season 2 for next year.

BioWare’s RPG will be a sequel to 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition and players will need to face antagonist Solas in Tevinter while also focusing on Red Lyrium.

Fans were disappointed by Dreadwolf’s absence from The Game Awards this year, after BioWare shared updates from the game at the 2018 and 2020 awards.

Elven god of lies or heroic rebel against tyranny? Depends who you ask.



Happy #DragonAgeDay! We're kicking today off with an in-game cinematic from #Dreadwolf! pic.twitter.com/tQeXpZeUFl — Dragon Age (@dragonage) December 4, 2022

How Many Episodes are in Dragon Age: Absolution?

Dragon Age: Absolution is confirmed to have six episodes in its Season 1 run, and fans will be able to binge-watch all episodes from day one.

Below, we have included all of the episode titles to assist your binge-watch:

Episode 1: A Woman Unseen

Episode 2: The Will of the Maker

Episode 3: The Serpent’s Coils

Episode 4: Those Who Falsely Dream

Episode 5: An Altar of Fire

Episode 6: The Price of Salvation

Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix.

