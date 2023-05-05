The first trailer for Dune: Part Two was released this week showing our first look at new and returning characters, but one important figure from the books appeared to be missing which has concerned fans. We introduce you to Paul’s sister, Alia Atreides, and explain her importance.

We previously introduced you to Lady Margot Fenring, who will be played by Death Stranding’s Lea Seydoux.

Directed by Villeneuve and based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune: Part Two, is a two-part movie adaptation boasting a screenplay co-written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts following royal Paul Atreides who joins forces with the Fremen in order to combat the evil Harkonnens on the planet Arrakis.

**Spoilers ahead for Dune**

Dune fans show concern after Alia Atreides’ absence in the trailer

After the first trailer released, fans were surprised to have not seen Paul’s sister anywhere, considering how important she is in the books.

There have also been no casting announcements regarding who could be playing the young character, which suggests she may not be heavily involved.

Paul’s sister is expected to appear at some point in the sequel, however, since we already saw the baby in one of Jessica’s visions in the first movie.

Who is Paul’s sister, Alia Atreides?

Alia Atreides is the younger sister of Paul and posthumous daughter of Duke Leto birthed by Lady Jessica on Arrakis.

The young character was born after Lady Jessica became the Reverend Mother to the Fremen and endured the spice agony in order to become exposed to ancestral memories – this moment can be seen in the trailer when Jessica’s eyes turn blue.

As a result of Jessica’s ritual, the unborn Alia was also subjected to these memories and the child is born already possessing the knowledge and wisdom of her ancestors.

Being able to converse like an adult still as a child, Alia becomes an integral part of Paul’s revenge against House Harkonnen – a major plot line in Dune: Part Two.

Will there be a Dune: Part Three?

Director Denis Villeneuve has already explained how he had always dreamt of a third film, making the Dune adaptation a trilogy, but it may be adapting another book.

During an interview with ScreenRant (via Nerdist), Villeneuve discussed how many parts he envisioned adapting for the silver screen:

“The thing I envision, the adaptation of two books, Dune and Dune Messiah. We decided to split the first novel in two, so now we are at three movies. Those movies are very long to make. For my mental sanity, I decided to just dream about three movies.”

Dune Messiah is the second science fiction novel in Frank Herbert’s Dune series and a direct sequel to the first novel published in 1965, set 12 years after Paul “Muad’Dib” Atreides’ began his reign as Emperor.

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to release in theatres on November 3, 2023.

