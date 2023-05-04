Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Dune: Part Two, and several months ahead of its release, we discuss director Denis Villeneuve’s tease of Dune: Part Three and how he hopes to adapt the Dune Messiah novel.

We previously dissected the teaser trailer shown by Warner Bros. ahead of the official trailer for Dune: Part Two, which teased new characters and the arrival of Shai-Hulud.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune: Part Two, is a two-part movie adaptation boasting a screenplay co-written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts following royal Paul Atreides who joins forces with the Fremen in order to combat the evil Harkonnens on the planet Arrakis.

**Spoilers ahead for Dune**

Denis Villeneuve teases a trilogy

From the beginning, fans of the book series were wondering how many parts the Dune movie adaptation would have – and the director has already provided some answers.

During an interview with ScreenRant (via Nerdist), Denis Villeneuve discussed how many parts he envisioned adapting for the silver screen:

“The thing I envision, the adaptation of two books, Dune and Dune Messiah. We decided to split the first novel in two, so now we are at three movies. Those movies are very long to make. For my mental sanity, I decided to just dream about three movies.”

With the first of Herbert’s novel being split into two, cinematic parts, that means Dune: Part Three will likely be adapting the Dune Messiah novel, confirming Villeneuve is ultimately aiming to fulfill a trilogy.

What is Dune Messiah?

Dune Messiah is the second science fiction novel in Frank Herbert’s Dune series and a direct sequel to the first novel published in 1965.

The novel is set 12 years after Paul “Muad’Dib” Atreides’ began his reign as Emperor and Freman messiah and becomes hellbent on leading humanity away from destruction, while The Bene Gesserit, Spacing Guild, and Tleilaxu attempt to dethrone him.

The sequel novel was initially serialized in Galaxy magazine back in 1969, before being published by Putnam.

Dune: Part Two – Cr. Warner Bros. Pictures

How many Dune books are there?

The literary Dune series, or Dune Chronicles, has 22 titles published under the name, released between 1965 and 2022.

The series is made up of the original six novels combined with a number of prequels and sequels, broadening Herbert’s world-building.

Below, we have listed each book in release order:

Dune: Part Two – Cr. Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to release in theatres on November 3, 2023.

