We’re in the home run sprinting towards the worldwide release of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and we reveal who singer Miley Cyrus played in Volume 2 and discuss the role of Mainframe that Tara Strong will be portraying in Volume 3.

We previously revealed who Miriam Shor was playing in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and introduced you to Recorder Vim at the side of the movie’s antagonist, the High Evolutionary.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

Who did Miley Cyrus play in Guardians of the Galaxy 2?

Miley Cyrus was the voice of the robot Mainframe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 back in 2017.

You’d be forgiven for missing the cameo since it is only the singer’s voice that can be heard, and the clip is nestled into one of the movie’s post-credits scenes.

If you want to find the scene for yourself, you can stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Disney Plus and find the cameo around 02:08:40 on the timestamp.

Mainframe appears in the post-credits scene teasing the Ravagers – who Gamora is a part of in Vol. 3 – alongside Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar and Michelle Yeoh’s Aleta.

Cyrus performs the line “I miss you guys so much.”

Tara Strong takes over as Mainframe in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Despite many believing that this was Cyrus’ MCU debut, the character never returned as Mainframe nor appeared in any other roles in Marvel Studios.

Therefore, it was recently announced that iconic voice actor, Tara Strong, would be taking over as the voice of Mainframe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Strong, whose credits include Teen Titans and the voice of Miss Minutes in Loki, will reboot the character alongside the Ravagers once again in the upcoming sequel.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Meet the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The usual suspects from the first two volumes, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, et all are returning for the final mission and Baustia previously confirmed that this would be his final appearance as Drax.

Newcomers Chukwudi Iwuji will portray the High Evolutionary alongside Midsommar’s Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Below, we have listed the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3:

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

