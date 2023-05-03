Sci-fi fans and book lovers alike will be uniting today and counting down the minutes until the first trailer for Dune: Part Two is released and we confirm the release time, discuss the teaser that was released yesterday and introduce you to the cast involved.

The first part of the Dune movie adaptation was released back in 2021 and follows a rather lackluster adaptation previously helmed by David Lynch in 1984 that fans believe did not age well.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune: Part Two, is a two-part adaptation boasting a screenplay co-written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts following royal Paul Atreides who joins forces with the Fremen in order to combat the evil Harkonnens on the planet Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two teaser trailer

Late on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, our first look at the Dune heroes in action was released in a short but atmospheric teaser trailer released by Warner Bros. that lasted 45 seconds.

In the teaser we see Timothee Chalamet’s character, Paul, surfing down a sand dune dressed in Freman clothing and he proceeds to set a thumper into the incline.

This shot refers to the upcoming taming of Shai-Hulud, the giant sandworm seen at the end of the first film, and Paul will be tasked with riding it.

We then see character shots of Paul, Zendaya’s Chani, Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan, Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck, Dave Bautista’s Glossu Rabban, and Austin Butler’s Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Dune: Part Two trailer release time

The teaser trailer confirmed that the first, main trailer for Dune: Part Two would be released to the public on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Warner Bros. Pictures subsequently set up a waiting room for the trailer on YouTube which also has a countdown.

The countdown states that the Dune: Part Two trailer’s release time will be at 8:59 am PT and this time translates to the following times where you are:

Meet the cast of Dune: Part Two

Returning from Part One is Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem on the heroes’ side, and Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgard on the evil Harkonnen side.

Newcomers to the franchise include Florence Pugh, who will be playing the important role of Princess Irulan, Austin Butler, and Léa Seydoux.

Tim Blake Nelson has also been brought on board for this second part, however, his role is being kept under wraps for now – perhaps the trailer will reveal all.

Below, we have listed the full cast roster for Dune: Part Two:

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to release in theatres on November 3, 2023.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers