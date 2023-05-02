A number of new characters are going to be introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and we provide the details on Recorder Vim and actor Miriam Shor – who is fulfilling her second role for Marvel Studios.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

Who is Recorder Vim in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Vim is confirmed to be a female recorder for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 antagonist, the High Evolutionary.

Recorders were built by the Reigellians with the sole purpose of recording everything they observe while scouting planets for colonization.

The character is somewhat original in name but recorders are popular humanoids featured throughout Marvel Comics.

The most famous recorder was Recorder #211, who accompanied Thor when he traveled to the Black Galaxy in order to adverse Ego.

Recorder Vim is likely based on 211 as this android was also hired by the High Evolutionary in order to document the life of Adam Warlock.

Meet Miriam Shor

American actor, Miriam Shor, began her career back in 1997 in the movie, Flushed, and later appeared in the movie Bedazzled and then found a regular spot on the TV series Inside Schwartz in 2001.

Shor later landed lengthy roles in the shows Big Day, Swingtown, and Younger, while recently appearing in the movies The Midnight Sky and Before/During/After.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be Shor’s second time playing a Marvel character because she previously played Alisa Jones in the Netflix series, Jessica Jones.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Meet the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, et all are returning for the final mission, including Zoe Saldana as Gamora, except she will be playing the Ravager variant.

Chukwudi Iwuji will portray the movie’s antagonist, the High Evolutionary, alongside MCU newcomer Will Poulter, who will play Adam Warlock.

Longtime friend of James Gunn’s, Nathan Fillion, will also be receiving a small cameo in the entry, as well as The Bad Batch’s Dee Bradley Baker.

Below, we have listed the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3:

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

