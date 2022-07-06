Eddie’s Stranger Things 4 solo was actually performed by Joseph Quinn

Stranger Things fans can collectively agree that waiting to find out what song Eddie was playing in The Upside Down was excruciating, and the end result did not disappoint.

Eddie Munson’s actor Joseph Quinn is not only a talented performer but he’s also a seriously good guitarist and fans were ecstatic to find out he played Eddie’s cover.

Created by The Duffer Brothers for Netflix, the science-fiction horror drama Stranger Things first aired in 2016 starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, and many more, set in the town of Hawkings, Indiana during the 1980s where supernatural events occur.

Joseph Quinn shredded Master of Puppets

In a recent interview, actor Joseph Quinn confirmed that he donned the guitar during Eddie’s epic solo, where he played a cover of Metallica’s Master of Puppets to distract a colony of bats.

Speaking to Radio Times, Quinn spoke about his conversation with The Duffer Brothers about the scene:

“They texted me and they said, like, can you play the guitar? I said yes. That was about two months into the pandemic, maybe three months, and then a month later, they sent me the last script. I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ They were like, ‘Yeah.’ And I thought ‘OK.’ So I went and bought a guitar and then practiced manically for months until we ended up shooting the thing.”

Quinn’s talents were mixed with Tye Trujillo’s

Even though Joseph Quinn played a majority of Master of Puppets, a “black belt guitarist” – dubbed by Quinn – came on board to assist with the song’s intricate solo.

Speaking in the same interview, Quinn discussed his boundaries as a guitarist:

“I was trying to be realistic with kind of what I could do. Like I’ve been playing since I was a kid but I’m no virtuoso. So I had most of the song down, but for the solo, we had to fly someone, a black belt metal guitarist, in to help with that. The rest of it? I had a stab at it, yeah.”

That black belt guitarist was Tye Trujillo, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s son, and his father wasted no time in sharing his pride on social media.

Eddie helped Stranger Things to set a Nielsen record

It’s no secret that Eddie has become a fan-favorite character this season, combined with Season 4’s darker tone and rich plot.

Thanks to the aforementioned, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Stranger Things 4 had set a new record by amassing 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time.

This record was set even before the final two episodes of the season were released, with 5.14 minutes of viewing logged after the season’s premiere.

It’s highly possible that the show will break its own record again when Season 5 comes out, as it will serve as the final season of the show.

