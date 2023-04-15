Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date and Time

After witnessing Eden’s team fighting their powerful foes, fans are excited for Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 3. Let’s talk about the release date and time for the much-awaited anime episode.

The second season of Edens Zero premiered on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and it’s worth stating that the latest season of the anime is living up to the standard set by its first season. However, there was a part in the second episode of the new season where we saw the Witch fighting the intruders, and that particular scene became the talking point within the community. So, as the expectations from the anime are high, fans can only expect a similar standard to get delivered in the next episode.

When does Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 3 get released?

Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 3 will be released on Sunday, April 16, 2023, for Japanese fans, and International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll. All you need to do is follow the below release time schedule:

Caribbean Standard Time (CST)- 11:00 am (April 15th)

Central Time- 10:00 am (April 15th)

Eastern Time (Canada & U.S)- 11:00 am (April 15th)

Indian Standard Time- 9:30 pm (April 15th)

Australian Standard Time- 3:00 am (April 16th)

The upcoming episode of the anime receives preview images and official synopsis ahead of its release

The third episode of Edens Zero Season 2 is titled ‘A Wind Blows Through the Sakura Cosmos’, and it will show that every intruder on Edens Zero gets defeated by the Witch, thanks to her top-notch powers. Besides that, a battle between Weisz and Element 4 member Laguna takes place in Belial Core, where the latter overwhelms the former with water attacks.

Here’s the official synopsis from the official sources of the anime:

Thanks to Witch, all intruders upon the Edens Zero were eliminated. Meanwhile, within the Belial Gore, Weisz dons an Arsenal suit in his fight against the Element 4 Spirit of Water, Laguna. However, he finds it difficult to gain the upper hand due to Laguna’s various water attacks. Arsenal launches a counterattack with the advice of Hermit but is faced with another member of the Element 4 creeping up on him.