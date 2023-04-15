Netflix has just confirmed that Demon Slayer ‘season 3’ will be released for OTT streaming around the world on May 1, but there’s a catch.

Demon Slayer is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most popular anime in the world, so it’s no surprise that fans are desperate for the series on their favorite streaming services.

The Swordsmith Village Arc premiered on April 9 to a fabulous global reception, with the one-hour-long special currently being the second highest-rated title of the Spring slate (only behind the outstanding Oshi No Ko).

The Netflix streaming platform has now confirmed that Demon Slayer ‘season 3’ will be released around the world on May 1; however, fans should note that there is a frustrating catch that the platform is sneaking under the table.

Demon Slayer ‘season 3’ releases on Netflix, May 1

Netflix has just confirmed that Demon Slayer ‘season 3’ will be released around the world for OTT streaming on Monday, May 1.

Whilst anime fans worldwide initially celebrated this news, many incorrectly assumed that ‘season 3’ meant the recently premiered Swordsmith Village Arc, which debuted on April 9.

Unfortunately, this is yet another case of streaming platforms causing significant confusion online by labeling available anime content differently to either the original Japanese or simulcast release.

Netflix released the seven-episode Mugen Train TV adaptation on January 21 of this year, labeling that as ‘season 2’. Frustratingly, this means that when Netflix says that ‘season 3’ is out on May 1, this refers to The Entertainment District Arc that aired as part of season 2 in Japan and on Crunchyroll between December 2021 and February 2022.

To summarise, Netflix is releasing The Entertainment District Arc (season 2) on May 1, but is labeling this as season 3 – the platform is not releasing the ongoing Swordsmith Village Arc on May 1.

Where to watch Demon Slayer: The Swordsmith Village Arc simulcast

If you want to watch Demon Slayer season 3, The Swordsmith Village Arc, weekly as a simulcast title, the best place to stream the series outside Japan is via Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll offers new users a 14-day free trial period, after which customers will need an active subscription to keep watching new episodes from Demon Slayer season 3 week-by-week.

In the United States, Crunchyroll offers:

Fan – $7.99 a month, access limited to one device

Mega-Fan – $9.99 a month, access on four devices simultaneously, offline viewing

Mega-Fan – $14.99 a month, access on six devices simultaneously, offline viewing

In the UK, the platform is priced at:

Fan – £4.99 a month, access limited to one device

Mega-Fan – £5.99 a month, access on four devices simultaneously, offline viewing

Mega-Fan – £59.99 a year, access on four devices simultaneously, offline viewing

Fans should also note that Demon Slayer season 3 is being simulcast on both Asian Netflix and Amazon Prime, available territories include Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, India, and Thailand.

The good news is that the current estimation is that The Swordsmith Village Arc will premiere on US Netflix around September 2023, but this has not yet been confirmed.

