Jujutsu Kaisen: How long has Gojo been Sealed?

The upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will get released soon, and in the chapter, we’ll see Gojo getting unsealed by Hana, Yuji, and the other sorcerers. So, have you ever wondered how long it has been since Gojo was sealed in the Prison Realm?

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Gojo is a well-written character who is loved by all, and that’s the reason why fans are growing crazy about the next chapter, as Satoru Gojo will get unsealed. The fan-favorite powerful character of the manga series was missing for a long time, and because of that, fans were not really loving the manga. But now, as the spoilers of the upcoming chapter reveal that Gojo will be back, here, we dive deeper to find out how much time Gojo spent in the cursed barrier.

Gojo’s Time in Prison Realm Explained

As per Geto’s plan and in the story, Gojo was sealed in the prison realm on October 31st, which is termed the “Shibuya Incident.” However, within the story, it didn’t take long for Yuji and the other characters to unseal Gojo. That’s because, in the story, Gojo gets unsealed on November 19th, so he basically spent 19 days in the prison realm. Although that might have been around 100 years or maybe just seconds for Gojo, as the time works differently in the black box.

19 days don’t sound long, but that’s how much time Gojo spent in the prison realm in the story; for the fans, Gojo was gone for more than three years. Gojo was sealed in Chapter 91 of the manga, which came out on January 19th, 2020. After more than three years, Gege Akutami decided to bring him back to Chapter 221, which is scheduled to release on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023, officially. So, in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline, Gojo was in the prison realm for 19 days, but for us, it took 1184 days for the sensei to come back.