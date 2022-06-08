The 2022 Spring anime broadcasting slate is almost over; here is a full list of when all of the respective season finales will release on Crunchyroll.

Anime fans around the world are accustomed to the cour-format, where series start and end over the same three-month programming block.

However, with so many different series fighting for your attention, it can be quite confusing trying to understand exactly when a particular series is set to reach its final episode – especially for international fans streaming via Crunchyroll.

Here, we breakdown the finale release dates for every Spring 2022 anime on Crunchyroll, including Spy x Family, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Kaguya-sama, A Couple of Cuckoos, Shikimori and much, much more.

ONE PIECE: New Red trailer revealed alongside Uta Diaries miniseries

My Spring 2022 Anime Tier List pic.twitter.com/NwtYPXNoeX — GinOne (@GinOne9) June 7, 2022

WWE 2K22 | Stand Back Pack DLC Trailer

Every Spring 2022 Anime finale on Crunchyroll

Here is the comprehensive list of all the Spring 2022 anime finales that will be streamed on Crunchyroll over the next four weeks. Readers should note that series are not ordered by date, but by members on MyAnimeList – the order is also based on European time zones for individual episode launches on Crunchyroll.

Spy x Family: Episode 12 on June 25 th (season 1 part 2 from October)

(season 1 part 2 from October) The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2: Episode 13 on June 29 th

Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic: Episode 12 on June 24 th

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie: Episode 12 on July 9 th

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai: Episode 12 on June 17 th

Date a Live IV: Episode 12 on June 24 th

Tomodachi Game: Episode 12 on June 21 st

Skeleton Knight in Another World: Episode 12 on June 23 rd

A Couple of Cuckoos: Episode 24 on October 1 st (continuous broadcast)

(continuous broadcast) The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody: Episode 12 on June 22 nd

Trapped in a Dating Sim: Episode 12 on June 19th

I started watching Spy X Family last night and now I MUST watch every single episode and consume the manga. It's so funny and sweet. pic.twitter.com/BXrDQZ46fk — Daz James ????: NHS Anaesthetic ODP & Nerd DM (@FoxCrewe) June 6, 2022

Dance Dance Danseur: Episode 12 on June 17 th

Kingdom season 4: Episode 12 on June 25 th

Love After World Domination: Episode 12 on June 24 th

Healer Girl: Episode 12 on June 20 th

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It season 2: Episode 12 on June 17 th

The Dawn of the Witch: Episode 12 on June 30 th

Ascendence of a Booksworm season 3: Episode 12 on June 27 th

Daeimon: Recipe for Happiness: Episode 12 on June 22 nd

Love Live Nijigasaki High School Idol Club season 2: Episode 12 on June 25 th

In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki: Episode 12 on July 2 nd

Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer: Episode 12 on June 26 th

RPG Real Estate: Episode 12 on June 22 nd

Love All Play: Episode 12 on June 18 th

Miss Shachiku and the Little Baby Ghost: Episode 12 on June 23 rd

Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story: Episode 12 on June 22 nd

Fanfare of Adolescence: Episode 13 on June 25 th

Build Divide: Code White: Episode 12 on June 25 th

KAGI-NADO: Episode 12 on June 28 th

AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline: Episode 25 on June 27 th

Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Yonsatsume: Episode 12 on June 25th

The Best Arc of Kaguya Sama has finally begun.



I can't wait to watch the season finale ? — eppy (@epppyyy) June 4, 2022

Fans should note that there are also several anime finales over the next few weeks that feature on platforms other than Crunchyroll, these include:

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2: Episode 12 on June 23 rd (Japan) and July 13 th (Netflix)

(Japan) and July 13 (Netflix) Summer Time Rendering: Episode 12 on July 1 st

I’m Quitting Heroing: Episode 12 on June 21 st

Ya Boy Kongming: Episode 12 on June 16 th

The Executioner and Her Way of Life: Episode 12 on June 18 th

Ao Ashi: Episode 12 on June 25 th

The Demon Girl Next Door season 2: Episode 12 on June 23rd

The total number of episodes and therefore, the expected finale broadcast of Shadowverse Flame has not been publicly confirmed.

KAKEGURUI TWIN: Spin-off anime series has release date confirmed by Netflix

Maybe some underdogs idk pic.twitter.com/JDrMsEZOYQ — Roshy (@Roshy_19_02) June 7, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]