Every anime finale from Crunchyroll’s 2022 Spring slate explained
The 2022 Spring anime broadcasting slate is almost over; here is a full list of when all of the respective season finales will release on Crunchyroll.
Anime fans around the world are accustomed to the cour-format, where series start and end over the same three-month programming block.
However, with so many different series fighting for your attention, it can be quite confusing trying to understand exactly when a particular series is set to reach its final episode – especially for international fans streaming via Crunchyroll.
Here, we breakdown the finale release dates for every Spring 2022 anime on Crunchyroll, including Spy x Family, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Kaguya-sama, A Couple of Cuckoos, Shikimori and much, much more.
Every Spring 2022 Anime finale on Crunchyroll
Here is the comprehensive list of all the Spring 2022 anime finales that will be streamed on Crunchyroll over the next four weeks. Readers should note that series are not ordered by date, but by members on MyAnimeList – the order is also based on European time zones for individual episode launches on Crunchyroll.
- Spy x Family: Episode 12 on June 25th (season 1 part 2 from October)
- The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2: Episode 13 on June 29th
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic: Episode 12 on June 24th
- Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie: Episode 12 on July 9th
- Aharen-san wa Hakarenai: Episode 12 on June 17th
- Date a Live IV: Episode 12 on June 24th
- Tomodachi Game: Episode 12 on June 21st
- Skeleton Knight in Another World: Episode 12 on June 23rd
- A Couple of Cuckoos: Episode 24 on October 1st (continuous broadcast)
- The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody: Episode 12 on June 22nd
- Trapped in a Dating Sim: Episode 12 on June 19th
- Dance Dance Danseur: Episode 12 on June 17th
- Kingdom season 4: Episode 12 on June 25th
- Love After World Domination: Episode 12 on June 24th
- Healer Girl: Episode 12 on June 20th
- Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It season 2: Episode 12 on June 17th
- The Dawn of the Witch: Episode 12 on June 30th
- Ascendence of a Booksworm season 3: Episode 12 on June 27th
- Daeimon: Recipe for Happiness: Episode 12 on June 22nd
- Love Live Nijigasaki High School Idol Club season 2: Episode 12 on June 25th
- In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki: Episode 12 on July 2nd
- Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer: Episode 12 on June 26th
- RPG Real Estate: Episode 12 on June 22nd
- Love All Play: Episode 12 on June 18th
- Miss Shachiku and the Little Baby Ghost: Episode 12 on June 23rd
- Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story: Episode 12 on June 22nd
- Fanfare of Adolescence: Episode 13 on June 25th
- Build Divide: Code White: Episode 12 on June 25th
- KAGI-NADO: Episode 12 on June 28th
- AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline: Episode 25 on June 27th
- Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Yonsatsume: Episode 12 on June 25th
Fans should note that there are also several anime finales over the next few weeks that feature on platforms other than Crunchyroll, these include:
- Komi Can’t Communicate season 2: Episode 12 on June 23rd (Japan) and July 13th (Netflix)
- Summer Time Rendering: Episode 12 on July 1st
- I’m Quitting Heroing: Episode 12 on June 21st
- Ya Boy Kongming: Episode 12 on June 16th
- The Executioner and Her Way of Life: Episode 12 on June 18th
- Ao Ashi: Episode 12 on June 25th
- The Demon Girl Next Door season 2: Episode 12 on June 23rd
The total number of episodes and therefore, the expected finale broadcast of Shadowverse Flame has not been publicly confirmed.
