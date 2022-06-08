The One Piece: Red movie has today shared a new teaser trailer, visual and the first episode from the Uta Diaries spin-off show.

It’s certainly been a hectic week for fans of One Piece; which started as usual with the release of both a new anime episode and manga chapter on the weekend.

However, the fandom spiralled after news of an extensive one month break to the manga was announced, even more so because of the fact that the hiatus is to prepare for the final ever story arc.

However, today has brought some well-deserved reveals for the One Piece community, including a new trailer for the upcoming Red movie, as well as a special look at the Uta Diaries show.

DORORO: Fans aren’t happy with changes made in new Webtoon adaptation

"ONE PIECE FILM RED" – New Visual!



The film is scheduled for August 6 in Japan pic.twitter.com/cXfpe1Wu7F — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) June 8, 2022

WWE 2K22 | Stand Back Pack DLC Trailer

One Piece: Red shares new teaser trailer

Today, June 8th, a brand-new trailer for the upcoming One Piece: Red theatrical anime movie was shared online, see below, with the following caption.

“The story takes place in Eresia, the island of music…The live performance of Shanks’ daughter Uta finally begins…Luffy and Uta meet again after 12 years…And the Red-Haired Pirates led by Shanks appear! Uta’s wish for a “new era where everyone is happy” is…” – One Piece: Red caption, via Twitter.

The one-minute-long preview has only been available to view online for a few short hours, but is already closing in on one million views on both the One Piece Twitter and YouTube pages.

KAKEGURUI TWIN: Release date for Netflix’s spin-off anime confirmed

Additionally, it was revealed that a series of YouTube short-form videos will be released over the next few weeks called ‘Uta Diaries’ that will release on the following dates, leading up until the film’s premiere on August 6th:

Episode 1: “I’m going to start streaming #A New Era” – June 8 th

Episode 2: June 22 nd

Episode 3: July 6 th

Episode 4: July 20 th

Episode 5: July 27 th

Episode 6: August 3rd

A special theme song for the new character was also teased, with the full version available from June 15th on the Ado YouTube channel.

AYAKASHI TRIANGLE: Controversial manga to get anime series in 2023

Manga series to take one month break

Whilst fans of the One Piece anime are celebrating the new trailer, visual and short spin-off series, many are still contemplating the news that the manga will shortly take a one-month hiatus.

This week, author Eiichiro Oda confirmed that the series will be on a break from Issue #30 (June 27th) of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine until Issue #34 (July 25th).

The reason for the break is to allow Oda and his team the time required to properly plan out the series’ final ever story arc. However, the break will also give him a chance to visit and supervise the production set for Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation, which is currently filming in South Africa.

“What?! Taking a break?! How much do you think readers enjoy Jump…But Resting!! And I want to go to Africa tooooo!! I also want to reorganise the final arc of the series so I can finish it as soon as possible. So…I’m sorry, but I’m going to take a breather and some time to prepare!!” – Eiichiro Oda, via WSJ_manga Twitter.

GOODBYE ERI: How to read the hit manga from Chainsaw Man’s author

Eiichiro Oda's Message on ONE PIECE's upcoming projects and 1-month break. https://t.co/WJ9JzX7H3K pic.twitter.com/cRPetYHaqY — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) June 7, 2022

How many One Piece films are there so far?

Including the upcoming Red movie, there have been 15 theatrical movies from the One Piece franchise:

One Piece (2000) Clockwork Island Adventure (2001) Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals (2002) Dead End Adventure (2003) The Curse Holy Sword (2004) Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (2005) Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle (2006) The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta (2007) Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura (2008) One Piece Film: Strong World (2009) Straw Hat Chase (2011) One Piece Film: Z (2012) One Piece Film: Gold (2016) One Piece: Stampede (2019) One Piece: Red (2022)

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]