Netflix has just released their latest video game adaptation, but which Tekken characters feature in the new Bloodline anime series?

A new player has entered the fight…Tekken is arguably one of the most iconic fighting video game franchises in history; however, the franchise has sadly struggled to translate its story over to either the big or small screen.

Surprisingly, that might have all changed with Netflix’s latest video game adaptation, Tekken: Bloodline, which premiered yesterday for fight fans around the world.

With so many Easter eggs and characters to keep track of, it can be quite challenging to remember the names of all the new and old faces alike – so here is every Tekken character that features in the new Bloodline anime.

Tekken: Bloodline finally drops (kick) on Netflix

Tekken: Bloodline was first announced by Netflix in March 2022 and fans thankfully didn’t have to wait for long before the streaming giant confirmed a Fall release window.

The six-episode anime miniseries finally premiered worldwide yesterday, August 18th.

Bloodline follows the events depicted in Tekken 3 (1997) and is a co-production between Studio Hibari (Duel Masters) and Larx Entertainment (Kengan Ashura).

“Power is everything.” Jin Kazama learned the family self-defence arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.” – Tekken: Bloodline preview, via Netflix Media.

Every Tekken character in new Bloodline anime

As Tekken: Bloodline is an official entry into the wider Tekken franchise, developed by Bandai Namco, there are plenty of recognisable characters in the new anime series.

Per the official Fandom page, One Esports and other reputable sources close to the original material, the following Tekken characters feature in Bloodline:

Jin Kazama

Hwoarang

Jun Kazama

Heihachi Mishima

Kazuya Mishima

Ancient Ogre

Ling Xiaoyu

Nina Williams

Anna Williams

Marshall Law

Paul Phoenix

Kuma

Ganryu

Lee Chaolan

Julia Chang

Feng Wei

King I and II

Yoshimitsu

Steve Fox

Lei Wulong

Wang Jinrei

Baek Doo San

Leroy Smith

Ms. Miura

Dr. Bosconovitch

True Ogre

Devil Jin

Sugar

Craig Marduk

Mokujin

Just finished watching Tekken: Bloodline

How has the series been rated so far?

Compared to Netflix’s previous video game – anime adaptations, Tekken: Bloodline has received a remarkably positive reception from fans and critics alike.

As of August 20th, scores of 7.4/10 on IMDB, 3.7/5 on Anime Planet and a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes can be seen for the new anime series – although there are also rather underwhelming ratings of 6.61/10 for MyAnimeList.

As the current top review on MAL reads, “I was expecting it to be as bad as the other Tekken movie adaptations, but was surprised”, later adding how “If you are a fan of the franchise, you’ll most likely enjoy the animation during the various battles (the moves and special effects look like they were taken straight out of the actual games).”

“Definitely one of the better video game adaptations on the small screen. Netflix has been fairly good with their animated adaptations of video game franchises. This is no Castlevania or Arcane but is definitely better than Dota for me. So overall, a fun watch for those who want a short show with good action and story. Hope they remove the shadows if they get a second season.” – Fan review, IMDB.

Critics reviews have also landed on the more positive side of the coin, with ReadySteadyCut giving the series a solid 4/5 and noting how “worthy adaptation that could be the basis of longevity.”

LeisureByte scored the anime at a 3.4/5, with the plot and “enjoyability” bringing the average rating down.

“Tekken Bloodline is a fun and inoffensive show that will entertain many with its smooth fighting scenes and homages to the game series it is based on. However, don’t go in expecting a well-written show, or a unique one at that.” LeisureByte.

Finally, FictionHorizon reviewed Tekken: Bloodline to an impressive 8/10, explaining how this anime will “surely bring new fans to the fight.”

“The series boasts great visuals, and a compelling story, and serves as the perfect introduction to the Tekken universe for those who have never played the games. So, grab your snacks and get ready for the next battle.” – Fiction Horizon.

