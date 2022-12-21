Explore 'Fearless Hero' from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Soundtrack

Following in the footsteps of the Shrek franchise, the Puss in Boots spin-off is in no short supply of music either and we explore the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish soundtrack, including the hit song ‘Fearless Hero.’

The Last Wish is expected to set up a teaser for the upcoming Shrek 5, which is currently in development and returning the franchise to its roots.

Directed by Joel Crawford with a screenplay by Paul Fisher and Swerdlow, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish stands as a Shrek spin-off and follows the titular DreamWorks feline continuing his mission to restore eight of his nine lives that he previously lost, and there are a handful of enemies getting in his way voiced by newcomers Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone and more.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Soundtrack

Heitor Pereira is the composer responsible for creating the score for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and the musician is previously known for scoring The Angry Birds and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Leading a long list of original tracks is Antonio Banderas’ time to shine in song ‘Fearless Hero,’ where the actor can be heard singing in character. Riffing off the feline’s description as a “fearless hero”, many movie buffs have already put the track in their list of best original songs this year. Perhaps it will get an Oscar nod too.

Below, we have listed the entire track list for The Last Wish soundtrack:

1. Star Light-Star Bright – Heitor Pereira

2. Fearless Hero – Antonio Banderas & Heitor Pereira

3. Vet’s Office – Heitor Pereira

4. Retrospective – Heitor Pereira

5. You Need to Retire – Heitor Pereira

6. Bounty Hunter – Heitor Pereira

7. Eulogy – Heitor Pereira

8. Mama Luna’s Cat Rescue – Heitor Pereira

9. Track That Cat – Heitor Pereira

10. Meet Dog – Heitor Pereira

11. The Three Bears Crime Family – Heitor Pereira

12. Legend of the Wishing Star – Heitor Pereira

13. Horner Heist – Heitor Pereira

14. Getaway – Heitor Pereira

15. Get My Wish – Heitor Pereira

16. The Enchanted Map – Heitor Pereira

17. Travel Montage – Heitor Pereira

18. The Dark Forest – Heitor Pereira

19. A Different Path for Everyone – Heitor Pereira

20. Birthday Wish Rules – Heitor Pereira

21. Stop and Smell the Roses – Heitor Pereira

22. Mowing Posies – Heitor Pereira

23. Ethical Bug – Heitor Pereira

24. A Close Shave – Heitor Pereira

25. Fist Full of Characters – Heitor Pereira

26. Let’s Get Him – Heitor Pereira

27. Running Through the Wood – Heitor Pereira

28. Therapy Dog – Heitor Pereira

29. Santa Coloma – Heitor Pereira

30. Cabin in the Woods – Heitor Pereira

31. We Are Home – Heitor Pereira

32. Your Favorite Book – Heitor Pereira

33. A Better Point of View – Heitor Pereira

34.The Value of a Life – Heitor Pereira

35. Bear Cottage Heist – Heitor Pereira

36. Puss and Kitty’s Flamenco Dance – Heitor Pereira

37. Cave of Reflection – Heitor Pereira

38. Bear Family Counseling – Heitor Pereira

39. The Smell of Fear – Heitor Pereira

40. Go Ahead, Run For It – Heitor Pereira

41. A Proper Family – Heitor Pereira

42. All You Care About – Heitor Pereira

43. The Good, Bad, and Goldi – Heitor Pereira

44. He’s Here for Me – Heitor Pereira

45. The Fight with Death – Heitor Pereira

46. No Magic Required – Heitor Pereira

47. Holy Frijoles! – Heitor Pereira

48. Team Friendship – Heitor Pereira

49. Make a Wish – Heitor Pereira

50. La Vida Es Una – KAROL G

51. This Is the End – Dan Navarro

52. Por Que te Vas – Gaby Moreno

53. Fearless Hero (Hero Version) – Antonio Banderas & Heitor Pereira

Where to Listen

Currently, you can listen to the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish soundtrack on Amazon or Apple Music.

A physical copy of the soundtrack on CD and vinyl is expected to also arrive on Amazon within the coming months.

Meet the Cast of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

A band of newcomers to the Shrek franchise has joined Antonio Banderas’ return as Puss, alongside Salma Hayek as his love interest, Kitty Softpaws.

Olivia Colman, Ray Winston, and Florence Pugh are some of the fresh faces joining the lineup this time around, the latter of which is playing villain Goldilocks.

Below, we invite you to become acquainted with the full cast of The Last Wish:

Antonio Banderas – Puss in Boots

– Puss in Boots Salma Hayek – Kitty Softpaws

– Kitty Softpaws Harvey Guillén – Perrito, a therapy dog

– Perrito, a therapy dog Florence Pugh – Goldilocks

– Goldilocks Olivia Colman – Mama Bear

– Mama Bear Ray Winstone – Papa Bear

– Papa Bear Samson Kayo – Baby Bear

– Baby Bear John Mulaney – Big” Jack Horner

– Big” Jack Horner Wagner Moura – Wolf / Death

– Wolf / Death Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Mama Luna

– Mama Luna Anthony Mendez – the Doctor

– the Doctor Kevin McCann – the Talking Cricket

– the Talking Cricket Conrad Vernon – Gingy

– Gingy Cody Cameron – Pinocchio

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – Cr. Universal Pictures, YouTube.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now in theatres worldwide.

