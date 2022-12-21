Explore 'Fearless Hero' from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Soundtrack
Following in the footsteps of the Shrek franchise, the Puss in Boots spin-off is in no short supply of music either and we explore the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish soundtrack, including the hit song ‘Fearless Hero.’
The Last Wish is expected to set up a teaser for the upcoming Shrek 5, which is currently in development and returning the franchise to its roots.
Directed by Joel Crawford with a screenplay by Paul Fisher and Swerdlow, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish stands as a Shrek spin-off and follows the titular DreamWorks feline continuing his mission to restore eight of his nine lives that he previously lost, and there are a handful of enemies getting in his way voiced by newcomers Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone and more.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Soundtrack
Heitor Pereira is the composer responsible for creating the score for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and the musician is previously known for scoring The Angry Birds and Minions: The Rise of Gru.
Leading a long list of original tracks is Antonio Banderas’ time to shine in song ‘Fearless Hero,’ where the actor can be heard singing in character. Riffing off the feline’s description as a “fearless hero”, many movie buffs have already put the track in their list of best original songs this year. Perhaps it will get an Oscar nod too.
Below, we have listed the entire track list for The Last Wish soundtrack:
- 1. Star Light-Star Bright – Heitor Pereira
- 2. Fearless Hero – Antonio Banderas & Heitor Pereira
- 3. Vet’s Office – Heitor Pereira
- 4. Retrospective – Heitor Pereira
- 5. You Need to Retire – Heitor Pereira
- 6. Bounty Hunter – Heitor Pereira
- 7. Eulogy – Heitor Pereira
- 8. Mama Luna’s Cat Rescue – Heitor Pereira
- 9. Track That Cat – Heitor Pereira
- 10. Meet Dog – Heitor Pereira
- 11. The Three Bears Crime Family – Heitor Pereira
- 12. Legend of the Wishing Star – Heitor Pereira
- 13. Horner Heist – Heitor Pereira
- 14. Getaway – Heitor Pereira
- 15. Get My Wish – Heitor Pereira
- 16. The Enchanted Map – Heitor Pereira
- 17. Travel Montage – Heitor Pereira
- 18. The Dark Forest – Heitor Pereira
- 19. A Different Path for Everyone – Heitor Pereira
- 20. Birthday Wish Rules – Heitor Pereira
- 21. Stop and Smell the Roses – Heitor Pereira
- 22. Mowing Posies – Heitor Pereira
- 23. Ethical Bug – Heitor Pereira
- 24. A Close Shave – Heitor Pereira
- 25. Fist Full of Characters – Heitor Pereira
- 26. Let’s Get Him – Heitor Pereira
- 27. Running Through the Wood – Heitor Pereira
- 28. Therapy Dog – Heitor Pereira
- 29. Santa Coloma – Heitor Pereira
- 30. Cabin in the Woods – Heitor Pereira
- 31. We Are Home – Heitor Pereira
- 32. Your Favorite Book – Heitor Pereira
- 33. A Better Point of View – Heitor Pereira
- 34.The Value of a Life – Heitor Pereira
- 35. Bear Cottage Heist – Heitor Pereira
- 36. Puss and Kitty’s Flamenco Dance – Heitor Pereira
- 37. Cave of Reflection – Heitor Pereira
- 38. Bear Family Counseling – Heitor Pereira
- 39. The Smell of Fear – Heitor Pereira
- 40. Go Ahead, Run For It – Heitor Pereira
- 41. A Proper Family – Heitor Pereira
- 42. All You Care About – Heitor Pereira
- 43. The Good, Bad, and Goldi – Heitor Pereira
- 44. He’s Here for Me – Heitor Pereira
- 45. The Fight with Death – Heitor Pereira
- 46. No Magic Required – Heitor Pereira
- 47. Holy Frijoles! – Heitor Pereira
- 48. Team Friendship – Heitor Pereira
- 49. Make a Wish – Heitor Pereira
- 50. La Vida Es Una – KAROL G
- 51. This Is the End – Dan Navarro
- 52. Por Que te Vas – Gaby Moreno
- 53. Fearless Hero (Hero Version) – Antonio Banderas & Heitor Pereira
Where to Listen
Currently, you can listen to the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish soundtrack on Amazon or Apple Music.
A physical copy of the soundtrack on CD and vinyl is expected to also arrive on Amazon within the coming months.
Meet the Cast of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
A band of newcomers to the Shrek franchise has joined Antonio Banderas’ return as Puss, alongside Salma Hayek as his love interest, Kitty Softpaws.
Olivia Colman, Ray Winston, and Florence Pugh are some of the fresh faces joining the lineup this time around, the latter of which is playing villain Goldilocks.
Below, we invite you to become acquainted with the full cast of The Last Wish:
- Antonio Banderas – Puss in Boots
- Salma Hayek – Kitty Softpaws
- Harvey Guillén – Perrito, a therapy dog
- Florence Pugh – Goldilocks
- Olivia Colman – Mama Bear
- Ray Winstone – Papa Bear
- Samson Kayo – Baby Bear
- John Mulaney – Big” Jack Horner
- Wagner Moura – Wolf / Death
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Mama Luna
- Anthony Mendez – the Doctor
- Kevin McCann – the Talking Cricket
- Conrad Vernon – Gingy
- Cody Cameron – Pinocchio
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now in theatres worldwide.