**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish**

The loveable furball is back to claim his lives back, but fans are hoping to glimpse a familiar face from the spin-off’s main franchise. We reveal if Shrek is in the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish end-credits scene.

The Last Wish serves as a direct sequel to 2011’s Puss in Boots, returning actor Antonio Banderas to the role alongside Puss’ love interest Kitty Softpaws, played by Salma Hayek.

Directed by Joel Crawford with a screenplay by Paul Fisher and Swerdlow, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish stands as a Shrek spin-off and follows the titular DreamWorks feline continuing his mission to restore eight of his nine lives that he previously lost, and there are a handful of enemies getting in his way voiced by newcomers Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone and more.

Is Shrek in the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish End-Credits Scene?

No, Shrek does not appear in the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish end-credits scene, but the sequence does tease his upcoming return.

The Last Wish offers viewers a mid-credits scene, showing Puss stealing a boat and sailing into the sunset. As the scene comes to a close, we can hear the iconic Shrek theme as the boat approaches Far Far Away.

Since a fifth Shrek film is confirmed to be in development by DreamWorks, the ending of The Last Wish does serve as a fitting tease, suggesting Puss will reunite with Shrek in the upcoming installment.

Shrek – Cr. Peacock Kids, YouTube.

Fans React to Disappointing End-Credits Scene

Shrek fans were understandably disappointed not to see Shrek during the end-credits scene, alongside a glimpse at Donkey.

Viewers were also disappointed after waiting until the end of the credits, only to hear Puss asking if the audience was still there before cutting.

One viewer shares their disappointment on Twitter after not hearing Shrek say “it’s shrekin time” during the post-credits. However, this was obviously said in jest.

please do not stay until the end of puss in boots: the last wish credits scene no shrek did not say its shrekin time in the post credits scene — Tacko (@TackoAM) November 26, 2022

Where to Watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Is it on Netflix?

No, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will not be streaming on Netflix, but it will be playing in your local theatre as of today, Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The animated sequel will be released as a theatre exclusive and is expected to honor a traditional 90-day run in cinemas.

The Last Wish will then arrive on Prime Video, at some point, as Universal struck a multi-year deal with Amazon Prime in 2021 that will send its films exclusively to the platform after their cinema run.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – Cr. Universal Pictures, YouTube.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now in theatres worldwide.

Show all