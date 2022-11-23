The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Cr. Photo by Jessica Miglio. © 2022 MARVEL.

James Gunn’s holiday special wouldn’t be complete without a list of classic Christmas songs to match the standard of past Guardians’ playlists and we explore every song in The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special soundtrack.

The Awesome Mix Volumes 1 and 2 have been renowned hits with the last two Guardians movies, standing as two of the best Marvel soundtracks to date and we can’t wait to hear what Peter Quill’s Christmas mixtape is like.

The upcoming Christmas special presentation is brought to you by writer and director James Gunn, the man behind the MCU’s Guardians trilogy, and focuses on the titular heroes celebrating the holiday season on Earth in order to lift Peter Quill’s spirits. The feature will see Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, and Zoe Saldaña reprise their roles.

Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special | Official Trailer BridTV 11465 Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OYhFFQl4fLs/hqdefault.jpg 1127171 1127171 center 32600

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special Soundtrack and Track List

As expected, the track list from the holiday special is stacked with classics like Fairytale of New York, and special guest Kevin Bacon even gets in on the action.

John Murphy, the composer behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, will be tackling the score within the holiday special.

Below, we have included the full track list:

Dead By X-mas – Hanoi Rocks

– Hanoi Rocks Christmas Treat – Julian Casablancas

– Julian Casablancas Mrs. Claus – Little Jackie

– Little Jackie Just Like Christmas – Low

– Low Christmastime – The Smashing Pumpkins

– The Smashing Pumpkins Fairytale of New York – The Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl

– The Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses

– The Waitresses Is This Christmas – The Wombats

– The Wombats I Want An Alien For Christmas – Fountains of Wayne

– Fountains of Wayne I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here) – Old 97’s

– Old 97’s Here It Is Christmastime – Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s

Where to Listen

Curated by Hollywood Records, The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special is currently available to listen to on Pandora.

If you are interested in purchasing a physical copy of the soundtrack, Amazon will be selling a CD once the holiday special releases this Friday – November 25, 2022.

Past Guardians mix tapes have been so successful that a vinyl copy has been released for purchase, and the holiday special soundtrack may follow suit.

Gear up for @MarvelStudios ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ premiering on 11/25 with this playlist curated by @HollywoodRecs kicking off with holiday-themed tracks by #JulianCasablancas, #SmashingPumpkins, along more tracks from the film! ? https://t.co/0mMJVTHD4E — Pandora AMP (@pandoraAMP) November 22, 2022

Who are the Old 97s?

Featuring on two songs within The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Specia soundtrack – I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here) and Here it is Christmastime – is the alternative country band Old 97s.

Based in Dallas, Texas, and formed in 1992, the band is made up of lead vocalist and guitarist Rhett Miller, bassist Murry Hammond, lead guitarist Ken Bethea, and drummer Philip Peeples.

Releasing 21 albums of the band’s loud folk style, the Old 97s will make an appearance in the holiday special as aliens to perform their songs.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Cr. Photo by Jessica Miglio. © 2022 MARVEL.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special will release on Friday, November 25, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Show all