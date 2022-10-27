Meet Cosmo the Spacedog from Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

There’s only two Marvel projects left to release this year, one of them being another Special Presentation following Halloween’s Werewolf by Night. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special released its first trailer recently and we introduce you to Cosmo the Spacedog.

The first trailer includes the surprise cameo of actor Kevin Bacon, who will be playing himself in the narrative, alongside a host of returning heroes to soak up the holiday festivities.

The upcoming Christmas Special Presentation will be brought to you by writer and director James Gunn, the man behind the MCU’s Guardians trilogy, and focus on the titular heroes celebrating the holiday season on Earth in order to lift Peter Quill’s spirits. The feature will see Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, and Zoe Saldaña reprise their roles.

Meet Cosmo the Spacedog

Making a debut in Nova (Vol. 4) #8, Cosmo, also known as Cosmo the Spacedog, is a labrador-breed pooch who ended up in space thanks to her position as a test animal during the Soviet space program.

While space-bound, Cosmo was found by the Collector, or Taneleer Tivan, played by Benicio del Toro in Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers: Infinity War, and held as an artifact in his Knowledge mining colony museum.

In the comics, Cosmo ended up getting her (Cosmo is male in the comics) powers from cosmic rays in the realm city of Knowhere, which gave the dog psionic powers.

Cosmo’s last MCU appearance was in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, where she managed to escape the explosion at the Collector’s museum.

Cosmo Appeared in Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy Game

The labrador also appeared as a supporting character in Square Enix’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2021 video game.

The canine was a male variant in the game voiced by Alex Ivanovici, however, players could not control the dog during gameplay.

The goal is to get Cosmo on your team for Chapter 14, and to do this, players must use Peter Quill to get Cosmos to come to his senses after falling under the power of The Matriarch in Chapter 12.

no thoughts only cosmo the spacedog in the guardians of the galaxy game pic.twitter.com/yA2bDcYfuf — Faith D'Isa ? (@FaithNoMoar) September 9, 2021

Maria Bakalova Will Voice Cosmo

Jumping on board to voice the loveable pooch in the Holiday Special is Maria Bakalova, who will also voice Cosmos in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

The Bulgarian actor’s credited career began back in 2015 with the television series Tipichno, and she has also appeared in the films Women Do Cry and Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Bakalova also has a number of upcoming roles in post-production, including the movies Electra, The Honeymoon, and Fairyland.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will release on November 25, 2022, on Disney Plus.

