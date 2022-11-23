The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Cr. Photo by Jessica Miglio. © 2022 MARVEL.

Marvel fans are in for a treat when Star-Lord is treated to a festive experience unlike no other and we join the celebrations to confirm the release date, release time, and run time of The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special.

The holiday special will be the second special presentation from Marvel this year, following the success of Halloween’s Werewolf by Night, and it is expected that these features will continue in 2023.

The upcoming Christmas special presentation is brought to you by writer and director James Gunn, the man behind the MCU’s Guardians trilogy, and focuses on the titular heroes celebrating the holiday season on Earth in order to lift Peter Quill’s spirits. The feature will see Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, and Zoe Saldaña reprise their roles.

Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special | Official Trailer BridTV 11465 Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OYhFFQl4fLs/hqdefault.jpg 1127171 1127171 center 32600

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special Release Time

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special release date is on Friday, November 25, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Following the pattern of other releases on the platform, the special presentation will premiere at Midnight PT, which translates to the following times across the globe:

Eastern Time – 3 am

British Time – 8 am

European Time – 9 am

India Time – 12:30 pm

Philippine Time – 3 pm

Korea Time – 4 pm

Australia Time – 5:30 pm

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Cr. Photo by Jessica Miglio. © 2022 MARVEL.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special Run Time

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special run time has also been confirmed to be 44 minutes long.

This run time comes in eight minutes shorter than Werewolf by Night and will mimic the length of a standard series episode.

The Michael Giacchino-led horror feature also supplied a post-credits scene in Marvel’s usual fashion, and The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special is expected to follow suit.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Cr. Photo by Jessica Miglio. © 2022 MARVEL.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Coming Out?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023, as part of Marvel’s Phase 5 lineup.

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis return for the third endeavor, including Zoe Saldaña as Gamora.

Will Poulter will also debut as Adam Warlock and the third installment is designed to serve as the conclusion to Gunn’s trilogy.

The holiday special may give us a sneak peek at what to expect in Volume 3, since it is set between Thor: Love & Thunder and the third outing, and the trilogy conclusion will be sandwiched by Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion and the Echo series.

Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and a cardboard cutout of Kevin Bacon surprised fans at a special screening of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last night! Stream it on Disney+ next week. pic.twitter.com/xP7dy7XvbP — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) November 19, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all