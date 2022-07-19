Fans excitedly react to Craig McCracken's The Powerpuff Girls Reboot announcement

Craig McCracken’s The Powerpuff Girls was initially created for Cartoon Network, which was produced by the animation studio Hanna-Barbera Cartoons Inc and it seems fan are just as excited for this reboot!

The show’s story revolved around three superpowered Kindergarten girls and their creator, scientist Utonium. Every 90s kid grew up seeing the show, and now, as the news of an animated reboot started surfacing all over the internet, Twitter is flooded with fan reactions.

It’s incredible to see the original creator of The Powerpuff Girls working on the show’s Reboot. This is not the only Reboot he is working on, as he’s working on the Reboot of Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends simultaneously. Hence, apart from Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, we will be meeting a new cast of Foster’s project.

So excited to partner with an incredible studio to develop new characters & stories for two of my favorite creations! ‘Powerpuff Girls,’ ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends’ Reboots in the Works by Original Creator Craig McCracken https://t.co/w03yaIIz5H via @variety — Craig McCracken (@CrackMcCraigen) July 18, 2022

What do we know about Craig Mccracken’s The Powerpuff Girls reboot?

The Powerpuff Girls reboot is the second animated redo in the franchise. The original one premiered from 1998-2005 on Cartoon Network. Later, the first redo of the show was announced in 2014 and premiered from 2016-2019. However, it didn’t see the involvement of McCracken, so it wasn’t received well by the community. Fortunately, the upcoming redo will see the original creator’s work, so we can expect the forthcoming Reboot to be more successful than the first one.

In an interview, the President of Cartoon Network, Sam Register, stated:

“The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up.”

Furthermore, the Reboot will expand the story of the original show, and fans will get to see some of the legacy characters. We already know that superpowered girls and scientist Utonium will be the show’s primary characters. However, another character that one shouldn’t forget about is Mojo Jojo, the show’s main antagonist.

Twitter reacts to the Powerpuff Girls Reboot news

Fans worldwide can’t wait to meet Craig McCracken’s The Powerpuff Girls and their confrontation with the legendary villains. Let’s check out the excited Twitter reactions of fans knowing that Craig McCracken will be taking the reins.

>New Powerpuff Girls reboot announced



>Craig McCracken is actually going to be involved pic.twitter.com/iAUjYjnAdD — Drew? (@Drew_Foxer) July 18, 2022

Hey @CrackMcCraigen, I just want to say, thank you for announcing the Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends reboots. That just put a great big smile on my face. ? Now, I'm gonna pray for these shows to get theatrical movies. ? @cartoonnetwork @warnerbros @wbd — Kevin Richards #BringBackBlockbusterVideo (@sammysheep12) July 19, 2022

It's been announced that Hanna Barbera Studios Europe, the studio behind Gumball, is gearing up reboots for both The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends and that Craig McCraken will be helming both. Pretty cool to see McCraken return to his shows! pic.twitter.com/k2zARttYkT — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) July 18, 2022

"'The Powerpuff Girls' animated reboot"



Oh no, not this again-



"Craig McCracken will develop it"



*Hallelujah plays in head* https://t.co/mHSO8HO6Tp pic.twitter.com/dU3fvm0A5z — JWCartoonist (Commissions OPEN) (@JWCartoonist) July 18, 2022

Man, this is exciting. Have never been more excited to share news with my kids. Congrats, Craig!!! — Francisco Angones (@FrankAngones) July 18, 2022

It's a relief you're actually directing both. Was worried at first but now they're both hopefully gonna be good — Ermizata ? (@ermizata) July 18, 2022