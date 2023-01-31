Cosplay & Culture

Fans praise Mile and Apo’s chemistry as KinnPorsche stars grace magazine cover

By Shriya Swami

Mile and Apo react to KinnPorsche episode
Be On Cloud | YouTube

Mile Phakphum and Apo Nattawin are once again stealing hearts with their steamy chemistry and visuals. The KinnPorsche stars have graced the cover of Mint Magazine Thailand.

Last year’s major hit BL drama, KinnPorsche The Series became a worldwide success thanks to its gripping storyline, star-studded cast, and striking cinematography.

The series’ frontmen are fully booked and busy in 2023. Mile and Apo recently graced the cover of Mint Magazine Thailand, proving just why the show became so popular in the first place.

Be On Cloud | YouTube

Mile and Apo grace magazine cover

Mile and Apo are impressing fans again as they appeared on the new volume cover of Mint Magazine Thailand.

Their stunning visuals are definitely catching the eyes of many. The certified ‘hot couple’ can also be seen donning the luxury jewelry brand Bulgari.

The volume for Mile and Apo’s Mint Magazine Thailand feature will be made available to purchase on February 1 at 10:00 am local time via Mint. For the new issue, the stars will be reflecting on their successful journey.

“There are couples and then there is MileApo”

Time and again, Mile and Apo have been praised for their chemistry both on and off-screen. And now, the stars are proving once again why are being hailed as one of the BL couples of all time.

A fan gushes: “I’m always in awe how Mile & Apo wear their [watches] on opposite wrists, so when you get them on the side where they can show off together side by side. Screams power.”

A second simply yet aptly expresses: “There are couples and then there is MileApo.”

By Shriya Swami

