Katy Louise Saunders and Song Joong Ki expecting first baby as stars get married

K-Drama heartthrob, Song Joong-Ki sent the internet into a frenzy after announcing his marriage to his girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders. The star also shared the happy news that they are expecting their first child together.

Song Joong Ki was previously married to fellow Descendants of the Sun co-star, Song Hye-kyo. After a whirlwind romance, the two unfortunately separated after almost two years of marriage in 2019.

Last year in December 2022, Joong Ki confirmed his new romance with Katy Louise Saunders. If you’re wondering who the actor’s new lady love turned wife is, we’ve got you covered.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for FENDI

Who is Katy Louise Saunders?

Katy Louise Saunders, 38, is a British actress. She was born in London, United Kingdom.

The actress is best known for her work in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, The Borgia, and Third Person. Her acting credits also include an episode of the popular TV series Law & Order.

As per her IMDb profile, Katy reportedly hails from English and Colombian descent. She also lived in Rome, Italy during her childhood.

Song Joong-Ki announces marriage in a letter to fans

Today on January 30, Song Joong Ki shared the surprise news of his marriage to Katy and her pregnancy.

In a heartfelt letter to fans, he wrote through a fan cafe: “I vowed to spend the rest of my life with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side, supported me, cared for me, and spent precious time with me.”

“She has a good heart and has lived her life passionately. I respect her. [She] is a smart and wonderful person,” he continued.

The star added: “We hoped for the dream of creating a happy family together. We have put in a lot of effort to keep our promises to each other, and with sincere gratitude, a precious life has also been found between the two of us.”

Song Joong Ki further confirmed that he has registered his marriage to Katy.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

