**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us game**

While HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation remains laser-focused on the source material when translating it to live-action, the show has expanded on some areas, and we confirm if Bill and Frank were gay in the game.

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett joined the show during episode 3 to play the characters in question, and some fans even confused Offerman for comedian star, Zach Galifianakis.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Were Bill and Frank gay in The Last of Us game?

**Spoilers ahead**

Yes. Even though Bill and Frank were not confirmed to be gay in The Last of Us game, their preference and relationship were heavily hinted at and the game’s director later confirmed that Bill was gay.

In the game, Joel and Ellie encounter a paranoid Bill, who has surrounded his house with booby traps, and they eventually convince him to help them retrieve car parts in order to obtain a mode of transport.

During their loot, the trio comes across the body of Frank, and Bill is visibly moved by their discovery, and it’s revealed Bill used to live with Frank.

While Bill’s preference is never discussed nor confirmed, Ellie later finds an adult men’s magazine belonging to Bill which heavily implies he’s gay.

Additionally, the game’s director and writer, Neil Druckmann, confirmed in a 2014 interview with Gay Gamer (via Distractify) that Bill’s sexuality was something he would have liked to explore further.

The pair’s romantic relationship in the series has prompted fans to ask if actors Offerman and Bartlett are gay in real life.

The Last of Us episode 4 preview

The Last of Us episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

The episode will debut at Midnight PT in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK can watch episode 4 at 2 am GMT on Monday, February 6, 2023.

US viewers can watch the new episode on HBO and HBO Max and fans in the UK can tune in via Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

HBO’s preview for episode 4 confirms that Joel and Ellie will run into trouble next week, with a new group led by antagonist Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen.

How many episodes are in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us is confirmed to have nine episodes within its debut season on HBO and HBO Max, with each installment released on Sundays.

HBO’s release schedule confirms that the season finale is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.

The Last of Us episode guide and release schedule lets you know when every episode airs, along with titles as they are announced, and episode 4 is scheduled to release on February 5, 2023.

The Last of Us is now showing on HBO and HBO Max.

