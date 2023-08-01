Spy X Family has managed to show how an assassin can be an outstanding mother and a wife while carrying out her duties, but because of her profession, fans suspect that a key character could end up on Yor’s killing list.

Fans have followed Yor, Loid, and Anya on their adventures as they try to live up to the expectations that society has of a happy family. Amid this, Spy X Family fans got to witness how Yor and Loid use their techniques to hide their real identity, that is, pretend not to be an assassin and secret agent. However, some fans suspect that their professions might catch up to them sooner or later.

Fans suspect a key character could be on Yor’s killing list

Fans seem to be convinced that Loid might end up on Yor’s killing list. This would not come as a surprise as Yor is known to carry out tasks given to her while Loid has a lot of enemies due to his profession.

One fan wrote: “I would love it if that would be the way he gets found out. The problem is in the lore of the story nobody knows who “Twilight” really is. He would have to get caught by somebody before that happens.” Another added: “It’s gonna be that movie with Brad Pitt and Angelina. They gonna go the rogue.”

“I’m gonna guess it’s gonna happen at the end and both Loid and Yor decide to drop their missions to become a happy family for a happy ending,” wrote one more. “That would be an insane plot device tbh and would definitely make the story a lot more interesting,” read one more comment.

They have fought against each other before

Anime and manga fans would be aware that Yor and Loid have fought against each other. The incident took place when Yor was convinced that Loid was going to confess his feelings.

In order to avoid this conversation, she ends up drinking a lot, and in turn, attacks Loid with her combat skills.

While Yor turned out to be the winner in the not-so-serious battle, it is hard to tell who will come out alive if there is a real fight between the two.

Where to watch the show

Fans can watch all 25 episodes of the show on Crunchyroll. Viewers from Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand can stream the show on Netflix.

Keep in mind, the first season is divided into two parts. A second season and a movie have been confirmed.

