Spy X Family would be incomplete without Anya, and while she starts a new life with Loid and Yor, a lot of questions go back to her days before meeting them and why she has horn-like hair.

Fans were quick to fall in love with the Forger family when Spy X Family was first released in 2022. The dysfunctional fake family definitely had its way of catching the attention of all the anime and manga lovers. Amid this, there have been several theories that have come up on social media because of Anya’s hair.

Anya’s horn-like hair sparks theory about her life

Anya, a young psychic who is happy to find a temporary but happy home is often hinted to have a dark past, one which consisted of lab testing.

Fans got to see that Anya had undergone a couple of experiments before she joined the Forger family and this has led to many questioning her roots. Some viewers were quick to speculate if Anya is an alien as the anime portrayed a scene where she was spotted with two hair buns on her head, almost like she was trying to hide something that could be categorized as non-human.

Meanwhile, others also noted that she is always wearing horn-like hair clips which sparked speculations around them acting as an agent to control her psychic abilities. Given that, Anya’s extraordinary powers are not seen in any other characters till now, the questions about her birth have been a big mystery.

A look at Anya’s horn-shaped hair accessory

Anya is always seen wearing a pointed cone-shaped hair accessory throughout the anime. There are only a handful of moments when she has been spotted without them.

In fact, Anya seems to love her hair accessory so much that she even wears it to bed, unlike Yor and Loid, who often slip into casual clothes at night.

As of now, the manga has not yet addressed why Anya wears the clips all the time. However, they are often noted to be just an accessory rather than a gadget. So it is quite possible that Anya just loves those clips dearly.

How many seasons of the show are there?

Only one season of the show has been released so far. However, this was divided into two parts. In total, there are 25 episodes.

Viewers from North America and Europe can watch the show on Crunchyroll. The show is also streaming on Netflix for some of the Asian regions. These places are Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

