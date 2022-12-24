Ahead of the premiere of episode 25, it has been confirmed that Spy x Family season 2 will release in 2023 alongside a theatrical anime film.

As soon as the credits roll on the season finale of any anime, the global fanbase will immediately begin to ponder whether or not the series could return for another season.

However, there are a few anime series that are so successful that their renewal is announced prior to the release of their respective finales.

Thankfully, this is the case for the Spy x Family series, which will release season 2 in 2023 alongside a theatrical anime movie.

Spy x Family season 2 and movie confirmed to be in production

On December 18, it was officially confirmed via the series Japanese website that the Spy x Family anime would return for season 2.

Moreover, season 2 of the CloverWorks x Wit Studio adaptation will premiere in 2023, in addition to a theatrical anime movie – also set to release in 2023.

“TV Animation Season 2 will be broadcast in 2023 and a theater version will be produced! Season 2 of the TV anime will be broadcast in 2023. In addition, a movie version will be produced in the same year. The movie version will be supervised by Tatsuya Endo, the author of the original story, who will also be in charge of drafting the characters. Please look forward to further news on both the TV anime Season 2 and the movie version.” – Spy x Family season 2 announcement, via official website.

Tatsuya Endo, author of the original manga series, would then share a special message to fans in commemoration of the anime renewal and upcoming ‘Ooting’ to the big screen:

“Thankfully, this year’s anime adaptation has brought a lot of excitement to my work. It was a year that passed so fast, with so many things happening that I don’t even know what to do with myself. I have often seen the Forger family around town and on TV, and although I used to look at it as if it was something else, I am very happy to be able to feel it a little more.” – Tatsuya Endo, via official website.

The mangaka continued, “Once again, I would like to thank the production team, the voice actors, all the people involved in the animation, and all the readers and viewers who support the work.”

“In 2023, there will be a second TV animation season and a theater version, so I hope that the anime will gain even more momentum in the future.” – Tatsuya Endo, via official website.

Where to read up to in the original manga series

The Spy x Family manga made its serialization debut in March 2019 and as of December 2022, 10 complete Tankobon volumes have been published in Japan.

The good news is that nine of those volumes have already been published in English – so where do you need to read up until, as to avoid spoilers for season 2 and the upcoming movie?

Season 1 episode 25 is expected to adapt up until volume 7 chapter 38 of the original manga; do not read past this chapter unless you wish to know spoilers for anime content in 2023.

Physical copies of the Spy x Family manga can be purchased via Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones, and Bookshop.

Digital versions are also available via Google Play, Apple iBooks, Amazon Kindle, and Viz Media.

However, arguably the easiest and cheapest way to catch up with the Spy x Family manga is via Viz Media and Manga Plus simulpub services; where access costs just $1.99 through an active subscription.

