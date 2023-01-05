Farming Life In Another World Episode 1 Release date and Time

A new anime based on a light novel, Farming Life In Another World, is soon arriving with episode 1. And here’s everything you must know about the anticipated anime’s release schedule.

Farming Life In Another World novel was initially published in 2016 on a novel self-published website named Shosetsuka ni Naro. In 2017, Enterbrain started publishing the chapters, and since then, the novel series has released fourteen volumes. Isekai anime series are getting popular nowadays. The industry has given us several Isekai series, such as The Devil is a Part-Timer, Uncle from Another World, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and more. All the titles mentioned above have gained massive popularity, so fans have high expectations from this new anime.

When does Farming Life In Another World Episode 1 Release?

Farming Life In Another World episode 1 will officially release on Friday, January 6, 2022, at 9:00 PM in Japan on AT-X, TV Tokyo, and all the local networks. HIDive will simulcast the episode for fans in different parts of the world. To know the episode’s release time, you must check the below schedule:

Pacific Standard Time- 4:00 AM

Central Standard Time- 6:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time- 7:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time- 12:00 PM

Central European Time- 1:00 PM

Indian Standard Time- 5:30 PM

Philippine Time- 8:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time- 10:30 PM

What is Farming Life In Another World About?

The story revolves around a 39-year-old Hiraku Machio, who gets reincarnated in a fantasy world after he dies due to illness. He also gets to live his dream life when god grants him the wish to be a farmer. He gets his own farm, where he can grow all the vegetables of his choice, and he also uses the knowledge about the farming tools he gained in his past life.

Soon, he encounters elves, vampires, angels, and local people in the Isekai world. All of them gather together and establish a small village.