Anime & Comics

Farming Life In Another World Episode 1 Release date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Hiraku Machio from Farming Life In Another World
CREDIT- Anime PONY CANYON official Youtube channel

A new anime based on a light novel, Farming Life In Another World, is soon arriving with episode 1. And here’s everything you must know about the anticipated anime’s release schedule.

Farming Life In Another World novel was initially published in 2016 on a novel self-published website named Shosetsuka ni Naro. In 2017, Enterbrain started publishing the chapters, and since then, the novel series has released fourteen volumes. Isekai anime series are getting popular nowadays. The industry has given us several Isekai series, such as The Devil is a Part-Timer, Uncle from Another World, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and more. All the titles mentioned above have gained massive popularity, so fans have high expectations from this new anime.

When does Farming Life In Another World Episode 1 Release?

Farming Life In Another World episode 1 will officially release on Friday, January 6, 2022, at 9:00 PM in Japan on AT-X, TV Tokyo, and all the local networks. HIDive will simulcast the episode for fans in different parts of the world. To know the episode’s release time, you must check the below schedule:

  • Pacific Standard Time- 4:00 AM
  • Central Standard Time- 6:00 AM
  • Eastern Standard Time- 7:00 AM
  • Greenwich Mean Time- 12:00 PM
  • Central European Time- 1:00 PM
  • Indian Standard Time- 5:30 PM
  • Philippine Time- 8:00 PM
  • Australian Central Daylight Time- 10:30 PM

What is Farming Life In Another World About?

The story revolves around a 39-year-old Hiraku Machio, who gets reincarnated in a fantasy world after he dies due to illness. He also gets to live his dream life when god grants him the wish to be a farmer. He gets his own farm, where he can grow all the vegetables of his choice, and he also uses the knowledge about the farming tools he gained in his past life.

Soon, he encounters elves, vampires, angels, and local people in the Isekai world. All of them gather together and establish a small village.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Farming Simulator | Free Content Update
Latest Trailers
Asphalt 8 | Independence Day Celebration Official Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know