Spy Classroom Episode 1 Release date and Time

Spy Classroom episode 1 will release soon, and here, we discuss the release date and time for the new anime series’ premiere episode.

Spy Classroom, otherwise known as Spy Room, is a light novel series created by Takemachi and Tomari. The novel series began its serialization at the beginning of 2020, and until now, it has released eight volumes.

Based on a light novel series, Spy Classroom‘s anime adaptation was announced during an event in March 2022. The series is animated by Studio Feel, and Keiichiro Kawaguchi has directed it.

When will Spy Classroom Episode 1 release?

Spy Classroom episode 1 will release on Thursday, January 5, 2023, on the local networks of Japan, such as AT-X, KBS Kyoto, TV Tokyo, and more, at 11:30 PM JST. International viewers can stream the episode on HIDIVE following the below schedule:

Pacific Time – 6:30 AM

6:30 AM Central Time – 8:30 AM

8:30 AM Eastern Time – 9:30 AM

9:30 AM British Time – 3:30 PM

3:30 PM European Time – 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Indian Time – 8:00 PM

What is Spy Classroom about?

After a destructive war, the world’s government decided not to use any kind of weapon for further battles; instead, they chose to fight from behind for more quick results. To be precise, the war should be fought using brains. That’s when spies came into the picture.

Spy Classroom is listed with 12 Episodes. pic.twitter.com/sqAOx6KSx0 — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) January 5, 2023

After the Inferno spy group gets destroyed, Klaus, the only surviving member of the group, decides to make a new group, especially for Impossible Missions. These missions have more possibilities of death than survival.

Klaus recruits seven girls with zero experience in spying, so he teaches them everything from scratch. However, he put a condition before them, stating that all the seven girls must use their own tricks and tactics to survive the most challenging situations.