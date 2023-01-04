Tokyo Revengers S2 Release date and Time

Tokyo Revengers S2 will be released soon, and here, you will learn about when the popular anime will be available to stream.

Ken Wakui’s brainchild, Tokyo Revengers, began serializing in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in March 2017, ending in November 2022. It became one of the most-selling manga series, with 70 million copies sold as of December 2022.

Produced by Liden Films, the first season of its anime adaptation premiered on MBS in April 2021 and ran until September 2021. Since then, fans around the world have been waiting for its second season, and finally, after two years, the anime series is returning with Season 2.

When will Tokyo Revengers S2 release?

Tokyo Revengers S2 will release in Japan on Sunday, January 8, 2022, at 2:08 AM, while International fans will get the series on Saturday, January 7, 2022, because of the time difference. Besides that, the series will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu and Disney Plus. The former will make the series available for viewers based in the U.S., and the latter will make it available for the rest of the world, including Japan.

Here are the release timings that every fan should follow:

Pacific Time- 9:08 AM (January 7th)

Eastern Time- 12:08 PM (January 7th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 5:08 PM (January 7th)

Central European Time- 6:08 PM (January 7th)

Indian Time- 10:38 PM (January 7th)

Philippine Time- 1:08 AM (January 8th)

Australia Central Time- 3:38 AM (January 8th)

Tokyo Revengers S2 will feature Christmas Showdown/Black Dragon Arc

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will adapt the Christmas Showdown arc from the popular manga, which will show the battle between the Black Dragon’s 10th Generation and Tokyo Manji Gang.

The upcoming season of the anime will put Black dragon’s leader Taiju in the limelight. Apart from him, we will also get to see the Shiba brothers. Moreover, Seishu Inui and Hajime Kokonoi, who appeared in the final moments of the first season, will also make a comeback in the new season.

Season 1 of the anime series ended on a cliffhanger, putting Takemichi’s life on the line. So, fans who didn’t switch to manga are eager to learn if our crybaby superhero survives the whole ordeal. Well, with the new season only a few days away, we’ll get our answers pretty soon.