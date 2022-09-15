Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Release Date and Time

Fate: The Winx Saga was renewed for Season 2 in February 2021, and the filming began the same year in July. Well, the release date for the renewed season is near, and here’s everything you should know about it.

The live-action adaptation of the animated television show Winx Club was initially released on Netflix on January 22, 2021. Within one week, the TV show managed to get millions of viewership and found a place in the second position in Nielsen’s Streaming Charts. Besides this, within 28 days of its release, the show was watched by 58 million viewers.

When does Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 come out?

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 will release on Netflix this Friday, September 16, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET. Fans based in different parts of the world can catch up with the new season of the magical TV show following the below time schedule:

Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM

Central Timing- 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM

British Timing- 7:00 AM

Indian Timing- 12:30 PM

What to expect from Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2?

The second season of Fate: The Winx Saga will pick up from where it left off in the last season. Interestingly, this time we will get one extra episode, i.e., seven in total, and all the episodes will drop on Netflix the same day. So, get ready to binge-watch the entire season this weekend.

This season will bring some new faces while a few old characters, including Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa, will get extra attention as the story shows them evolving.

Moreover, the magical school Alfea will get a new Headmistress, which means the rules of the school won’t be the same anymore.

Below is the official synopsis for the upcoming season of the TV show:

Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. From creator Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries), Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series Winx Club by Iginio Straffi.