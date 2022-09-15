Who is voice actor Alex Cazares? Meet Rebecca from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

At the end of the third episode of Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a girl approaches David Martinez to talk to him, and now fans want to know who the girl is and who is the voice actor Alex Cazares.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is one of the strongest anime of this year that comes with a bunch of strong and new characters whom we have never seen before. Meaning that despite being adapted from a famous video game, the animated series doesn’t bring the characters that we have seen in the role-playing game.

The audience who have not played the game before must not worry as the animated show tells a standalone story that follows a boy named David and the Edgerunners of the Night City.

Who is Alex Cazares?

Alex Cazares is an actress and voice artist who has voiced Rebecca in the English dub version of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Previously, she worked for several animated shows as a voice actor. Some of her notable performances include voicing Staci in The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Carl in The Casagrandes, and Shirley Keeper in Lego City Adventures.

Moreover, she also voiced several characters in the video games, such as in Fallout 76 she is the voice behind Rosalynn, Rose, Fowler, and Jeffries.

Who is Rebecca from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Rebecca is one of the Edgerunners of the Night City who has a cheerful personality. She, along with her brother, works along with Maine and the other Edgerunners of the city. She never disappoints her crew members when it comes to the mercenary jobs.

Over time she develops feelings for David Martinez, who is romantically involved with the other Edgerunner Lucy. So, Rebecca, in a joking manner, asks the netrunner Kiwi to transform her body and make her look as attractive as Lucy.

After the time jump, Rebecca gets more attracted to David, and she fights by his side until the end. When David becomes a victim of Cyberpsychosis, Rebecca injects him with meds keeping his life on the line.

Rebecca’s efforts helped David rescue Lucy from Faraday. However, in the end, she is killed at the hands of Adam Smasher. Despite not being a central character, Rebecca played a crucial role in the story and helped her crew throughout the season.

