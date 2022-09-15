She-Hulk Episode 5 Ending Explained: Was it Daredevil's helmet?

Daredevil is one of the most popular and loved characters in the Marvel Universe, and everyone is thrilled that the beloved character was teased in Episode 5 of She-Hulk. Daredevil started his Netflix journey in 2015 that ended in 2018, and now everyone is waiting for the character’s appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The character already made his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe through Spider-Man: No Way Home movie. On the other hand, Kingpin (Wilson Fisk), another character from Netflix’s Daredevil, appeared as a villain in the Hawkeye TV show. So, it’s safe to say that Marvel Studios is bringing the beloved characters from the Netflix series to the MCU.

Was it Daredevil’s Helmet in She-Hulk Episode 5?

At the end of the episode, we see a yellow mask, which was definitely a part of Daredevil’s costume. Marvel Studios confirmed Daredevil’s appearance in the TV show through several trailers. Since we are closing into the sixth episode, it made sense for the creators to see Daredevil now.

#SheHulk finally teases the appearance of Matt Murdock / Daredevil ? pic.twitter.com/WxA1dTPhGv — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) September 15, 2022

Most fans are confused because, in the Netflix TV series, Daredevil always wore a red costume (including the mask), but in the She-Hulk‘s episode, the mask was yellow. Nevertheless, there’s no mistaking that it was indeed Daredevil’s mask, so we can say that Marvel is bringing back Daredevil with some changes.

Also, since MCU is already playing with several universes after the introduction of Multiverse, there’s a chance that this version of Daredevil is different from who we’ve seen in Netflix’s live-action adaptation.

Who plays Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

The trailer shows Charlie Cox playing Daredevil/Matt Murdock in She-Hulk. In a new trailer, Charlie Cox appeared as Matt Murdock, where he said to Jen Walters, “You are in a unique position to do some good.”

Charlie Cox is also returning to the screens as Daredevil: Born again, which will get released in 2024. However, the forthcoming series will not have any connection to Netflix’s Daredevil series. Apart from that, it’s also speculated that the actor will appear in the upcoming Echo series, which is scheduled to release sometime in 2023.

What happened in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5?

Titania has sued Jen Walters for using the name She-Hulk. However, being a lawyer, Jen is helpless as she can’t represent herself in court, so she goes to her colleague Mallory Book and asks her to help her win the case. Mallory agrees to it, but she also asks She-Hulk to buy some decent clothes, and for that, she asks Nikki to help her.

At the first hearing of the case, Mallory and Jen couldn’t prove anything because they didn’t have enough evidence. However, after bringing the men who have gone on dates with She-Hulk, Mallory won the case in the second hearing as every witness said that Jen referred to herself as She-Hulk.

On the other side, Nikki introduced Jen to Luke, a fashion designer famous for creating superhero outfits. So, when Jen tries her outfits in the trial room, Luke takes a box in his hands while complaining about confidentiality, and that’s when we see the helmet of our beloved superhero, Daredevil.

