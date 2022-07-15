First Madame Web set photos suggest it takes place in the early 2000s

Set photos from Marvel projects are always good clues to suggest the time period and the locations of the project being filmed, and Madame Web is the latest movie to be inspected.

We reveal the first set photos shared from the Madame Web production and see what fans are saying about the images on Twitter.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson with writing duties by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, Madame Web is set to star Dakota Johnson as the titular clairvoyant who can see into the spider-verse, also starring Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, and more.

Madame Web set photos

First shared by writer Kevin Slane from Boston.com, the first two photos from the Madame Web set were shared online complete with a few clues to tell us when the movie is going to be set.

The first image shows a couple of New York City cabs situated outside a Chase bank, with one of the taxi’s bumpers smashed. The key takeaway from this photo is the palm pilot on top of the left taxi that advertises a new 3G technology.

The second image shows a fenced-off alleyway, home to a brand-new billboard for Beyonce’s debut album Dangerously in Love.

The fact that Beyonce’s first album came out in 2003 combined with the release of a new “3G speed” suggests the film will take place during the early 2000s, or at least part of the plot.

Palm Pilots with new "3G speed"? Pay phones and newspaper boxes on every corner? A billboard for Beyoncé's debut album?



Sony-Marvel's upcoming superhero movie "Madame Web" has transformed Boston into early 2000s NYC for filming this week. https://t.co/qrErXgpUgV pic.twitter.com/Nyka9kVOHS — Kevin Slane (@kslane) July 13, 2022

Marvel fans have their say on the set photos

This detail has certainly set the Marvel fandom on a trail of plot discovery, with many trying to understand its significance.

Other fans thought that the possible 2000s setting was a dream come true for them, admitting that this concept increased their interest in the film:

I’ve heard that Sony’s ‘Madame Web’ will be set in New York City in the early 2000s and these set photos confirm that! Honestly, this concept is so cool that my interest in watching this film skyrocketed. pic.twitter.com/dkYsq1sVxS — joel (@mcuwatts) July 15, 2022

Madame Web – What you need to know

Madame Web is currently scheduled to release on July 7, 2023, under Sony Pictures Releasing.

Despite the character being of Marvel Comics origin, Sony still owns the rights to characters and villains within the Spider-Man universe.

Filming is currently taking place within the Boston Financial District, which is an area being used to stand in for New York City.

Production is currently operating under the working title Claire and the only character we know for certain to be included is Dakota Johnson’s protagonist Cassandra Webb, a.k.a. Madame Web.

However, other characters that have been touted to appear include Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman and Gwen Stacy.

