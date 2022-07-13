Ms. Marvel Season 2: Everything we know about Kamala's future

The action-packed Episode 6 of Ms. Marvel is here, and fans succeeded in getting a clear picture of Kamala Khan’s story. The episode began with an injured Kamran and Bruno running from the Damage Control. On the other hand, Kamala reveals her being the Night light in front of her father and brother. Later, we finally got to see her Ms. Marvel’s costume.

The gang hid in the high school to save Kamran from the Damage Control department. There, fans were thrilled to see the action sequence that finally showcased Kamala’s shapeshifting powers and Kamran’s Biokinetic powers. As Ms. Marvel ended with Episode 6, fans demanded a new season. Well, here we have discussed whether the show has been renewed or not. Hence, all you have to do is scroll through the article till the end to find out about the show’s renewal status.

Is Ms. Marvel renewed for a second season?

The future of Ms. Marvel’s story remains uncertain. It depends entirely on the show’s makers if they want to bring a new season. However, as of now, we are only aware of Iman Vellani reprising her role as Ms. Marvel in the 2023 film The Marvels. We will surely get to see a fan girl moment as she will star along with her favorite superhero Carol Danvers, portrayed by Brie Larson. Apart from these two, we will also meet Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

Does Ms. Marvel Episode 6 have a mid-credit or a post-credit scene?

Finale was so good, especially the mid credit scene. Satisfying end. Sets up for future nicely. Cannot wait for The Marvels.



Since the first episode, fans didn’t get a chance to see mid-credit or post-credit scenes. However, the mid-credit scene of Ms. Marvel Episode 6 made the wait worth it. Fans got to see Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, after all. So, the mid-credit scene showed Kamala lying on the bed, and suddenly her bangle started glowing.

As she stood up, she got bumped into the door where we saw Captain Marvel instead of her. It’s hard to say how Captain Marvel switched places with Kamala, but it has to do something with the bracelet’s powers. It could be that the bracelet summoned Carol while sending Kamala.