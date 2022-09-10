Your weekly dose of horror stories has sadly come to an end for now as American Horror Stories concludes its second run on FX on Hulu and we discuss the possibility of Season 3.

The final episode of Season 2 was titled Lake and saw the AHS debut of Alicia Silverstone to round off the eight-episode run.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX on Hulu, American Horror Stories is a spin-off to American Horror Story, following an anthology pattern each episode starring an ensemble cast, including returning alums Matt Bomer, Denis O’Hare, Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer, and more.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Renewal

Unfortunately, FX has yet to announce if American Horror Stories will be back for Season 3, but that doesn’t mean it’s off the table.

FX is likely waiting to see how the Season 2 finale performs and if there is a demand from fans for more.

Season 2 was not greenlit until six days before the Season 1 finale, meaning the announcement for Season 3’s renewal is not late, per se.

While fans wait to hear if the anthology series will continue, the AHS fandom does have American Horror Story Season 11 to look forward to, which is expected to begin this Fall.

Fans are Not Demanding More of the Anthology Series

Usually, when another season of a popular show ends, the fan demand for more is shared online. However, it’s been radio silent surrounding Season 3 chat.

Praise for Season 2 started off strong when the first episode debuted, with many applauding its scare factor, however, fans are going back on their word.

After the finale aired, one fan thought the show had lowered in quality from Season 2 Episode 3 onwards and another fan wanted less gore should Season 3 be greenlit.

American Horror Stories Season 2 Binge Watch

American Horror Stories Season 2 has eight episodes to offer, and now that the run has been completed, fans will now be able to binge-watch the entire show on FX on Hulu.

FX on Hulu, as well as Disney Plus, are also offering Season 1 of American Horror Stories, in case you want to watch both seasons back to back.

To help facilitate your binge-watch, we have outlined the episode order of Season 2 below:

Episode 1: Dollhouse – July 21, 2022

– July 21, 2022 Episode 2: Aura – July 28, 2022

– July 28, 2022 Episode 3: Drive – August 4, 2022

– August 4, 2022 Episode 4: Milkmaids – August 11, 2022

– August 11, 2022 Episode 5: Bloody Mary – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 6: Facelift – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 7: Necro – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 8: Lake – September 8, 2022

American Horror Stories Season 2 is now showing on FX on Hulu.

