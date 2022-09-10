Movies & Television

Michiko Kaiden as Dorio, Hiroki Touchi as Maine, Aoi Yuki as Lucy, Kenn as David Martinez, Wataru Takagi as Pilar, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Rebecca and Takako Honda as Kiwi standing in a group in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

If the open world of Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t enough immersion into the digital underbelly, then Netflix’s upcoming anime spin-off Cyberpunk: Edgerunners should firmly plant you back into the neon grime and we confirm the release date and global release times of the series.

The synopsis of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners reads: “A Street Kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner, a Mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk.”

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Hiromi Wakabayashi and created by Rafa? Jaki and Studio Trigger for Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime spin-off series set in the universe of CD Projekt Red’s action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077, that takes place in the open world of Night City. 

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Release Date

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is scheduled to debut on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, on Netflix.

The anime has 10 episodes to deliver and all entries are expected to drop at the same date and time.

The series has been described as a “standalone” story, which either means the show will be capped at one season, or a second season will feature a completely new story with different characters.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Global Release Time

Following the pattern of most Netflix series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will arrive on Netflix at Midnight PT in the US.

This premiere time translates to the following global times where you are:

  • US – 3am ET – US
  • UK – 8am BST
  • Europe – 9am CEST
  • India – 12:30pm IST
  • Australia – 5pm AEST

CD Projekt Red will also be hosting an anime watch party for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners over on the developer’s Twitch channel, beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7 pm CEST.

Meet the Cast of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Television buffs will immediately recognize the iconic voice of Giancarlo Esposito as Faraday, an actor who has graced Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, and Far Cry 6.

Veteran voice actor Matthew Mercer is also on board playing Falco, who fans will recognize from Critical Role and Attack on Titan.

  • Giancarlo Esposito – Faraday 
  • Matthew Mercer – Falco
  • Zach Aguilar – David
  • Gloria Garayua – Gloria
  • Ian James Corlett – Pilar 
  • Aoi Yûki – Lucy
  • Marie Westbrook – Dorio
  • Alex Cazares – Rebecca
  • Emi Lo – Lucy
  • Stephanie Wong – Kiwi
  • Kenichiro Ohashi – David Martinez 
  • William Christopher Stephens – Maine
  • Borge Etienne – Ripperdoc

The Japanese voice actors include the work of Kenjirô Tsuda, Kazuhiko Inoue, and Wataru Takagi, if you prefer to watch the series in Japanese with English subtitles.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

