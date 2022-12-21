Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Release date and Time On Netflix

The 2019 Murder mystery film Knives Out gets a sequel film titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which is going to release on Netflix soon. Here’s the release information of the much-awaited film from the American filmmaker Rian Johnson.

Knives Out was one of the best films of 2019 that did really well at the box office. The film’s creators already knew that the film would do great once it’s released, so they hinted toward a sequel ahead of its release. Undoubtedly, the film received an overwhelming response, due to which it became the third highest-grossing original film of 2019. So, Lionsgate announced the sequel project in early 2020. The film already had a limited theatrical release in November 2022, and now, it’s finally arriving on the streaming platform.

When will Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery be released on Netflix?

Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will come out on Netflix on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT. The rest of the world can look at the below time schedule to learn when the film will show up on the streaming platform in their region.

Pacific Time- 12:00 AM

Central Time- 2:00 AM

Eastern Time- 3:00 AM

Indian Time- 1:30 PM

British Time- 9:00 PM

Detective Benoit Blanc heads toward an entirely new adventure in the upcoming film

How can one imagine a sequel of Knives Out without the beloved detective Benoit Blanc? Daniel Craig will be seen returning as the detective, and this time he will get involved in a whole new murder mystery in a new place.

The film’s plot occurs during the Covid-19 pandemic when a businesswoman named Cassandra Brand gets killed. To solve the mystery, Benoit Blanc is called by the victim’s sister Helen Brand, who believes that someone from her sister’s organization has killed her. She strongly believes it because one day, she comes across a piece of evidence that shows that Cassandra gave some brilliant ideas for the growth of the business. However, his business partner took the credit for all the ideas.

Besides Daniel Craig, we will see Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, making the murder mystery an entertaining one.