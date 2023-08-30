The cast for the live action movie adaptation of Golden Kamuy has finally been confirmed alongside an epic new teaser trailer.

The Golden Kamuy manga and subsequent anime adaptation is one of the best historical adventure series that you can read/watch online; a live action movie is currently in development and alongside a new teaser, the main cast has finally been confirmed – here is everything that fans need to know.

Golden Kamuy/Credeus/Official Toho Movie YouTube channel

Golden Kamuy live action cast confirmed in new teaser

The live action movie adaptation of the Golden Kamuy manga series was publicly announced in April 2022; however, since then, new information on the film had been suspiciously lacking.

That is until August 29 when fans of Satoru Noda’s popular historical adventure series were treated to a brand new teaser trailer for the Golden Kamuy movie, see below.

The upcoming theatrical adaptation is scheduled to premiere on January 19, 2024, in Japan; an international release date and associated distributor has not yet been revealed.

Unfortunately, fans outside Japan will likely have to wait until Spring 2024 or more likely, Summer 2024 before the film is made available either in theatres or via streaming platforms – Crunchyroll is arguably the most likely destination for the film, with the anime currently being broadcast.

Alongside the new teaser, the official cast list for the movie was also confirmed:

In a celebratory comment shared to the recently launched website, lead actor Kento Yamazaki acknowledged that he has “felt a lot of pressure because ‘Golden Kamuy’ is a very popular original story, but when I heard about the project, I was convinced that it would be fun” adding that, “It was also great for me to be able to take on a new challenge with a team that I trust.”

“In the role of Sugimoto, I wanted to portray a man who overcomes obstacles and regains lost or forgotten senses. As I got older, I think I was able to show a lot of things that I have never shown before. When I met the original author, Mr. Noda, he told me that he was on my side, which made me very happy and reassured me. During the filming, I felt a sense of accomplishment as we carefully created each scene one by one in the great outdoors and on gorgeous sets. I am looking forward to the completion of the film.”

The Golden Kamuy live action movie will be directed by Shigeaki Kubo, who is best-known for producing the High & Low films as well as the 2020 movie God of Novels.

For those who need a quick recap, the preview caption for Volume One of the original manga series, as provided by Viz Media, reads:

“In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.”

