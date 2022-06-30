Grab Harley Quinn Animated Series Comics ‘The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour’ for Free

The Harley Quinn animated series comic book is available to read for free right now on DC Universe Infinite.

If you’ve been struggling with finding something to read over the summer and you’re a Harley Quinn fan, DC has come to the rescue. Harley Quinn Animated Series Comic ‘The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour’ has been set loose and is currently free for subscribers to read over on the DC Universe Infinite app.

Written by the talented Tee Franklin and illustrated by Max Sarin, Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour is a spin-off comic series which takes place between the second and third seasons of Harley Quinn. The comics see Harley and Ivy on an epic adventure following the Season 2 finale and wedding disaster of the decade where poor Kite Man was left at the altar. Now on the run from Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD, the love birds continue with their schemes and mischief in a fast-paced chaotic escapade.

Thankfully, readers won’t only have one comic to satisfy their Harley and Ivy addiction as DC comics are offering all six issues of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour for free to read for all DC Universe Infinite subscribers. Readers can join with a seven-day free trial and after that ends, it will cost $7.99 per month or $74.99 per year.

Harley Quinn Season 3 | Official Teaser | HBO Max – Source – YouTube

For those of you who haven’t jumped into the Harley Quinn animated series on HBO yet, you don’t know what you’re missing. The very adult show written and executive-produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey, follows the misadventures of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy after leaving her boyfriend, the Joker. The show premiered on DC Universe to critical acclaim on November 29, 2019, with critics praising its animation, humour, dark tone, voice acting, and portrayal of the titular protagonist.

If you’re excitedly waiting for Season three, you’ll be glad to know that it premieres on HBO Max on July 28.