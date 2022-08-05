Harley Quinn Fans Fear Season 4 Renewal Gets Axed at HBO Max

With Harley Quinn Season 3 now well underway, fans of the animated series have become increasingly worried about the show’s continuation into Season 4 with the uproar occurring at Warner Bros. central.

There is a high fan demand for more and the showrunners have even expressed interest in seeing James Gunn return in another season.

Created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for HBO Max and based on the DC Comics character of the same name, Harley Quinn debuted in 2019 on DC Universe before crossing to HBO Max and stars Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Tony Hale, and more.

Harley Quinn | Season 3 Official Trailer | DC BridTV 10852 Harley Quinn | Season 3 Official Trailer | DC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/cbsuJjVm2jg/hqdefault.jpg 1051383 1051383 center 32600

DC fans Fear for Harley Quinn Season 4

After Batgirl was cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery and the future of the studio’s DC slate now uncertain, Harley Quinn fans have shown their concern for the show going forward.

Harley Quinn Season 4 is yet to be renewed by HBO Max, which is why the fandom is waiting on tenterhooks.

One fan shared their concerns with Twitter over Harley Quinn possibly being cancelled by Warner Bros. during Season 3’s airing.

Another fan retweeted a report that shared the showrunners’ plans for Season 4 and thought that the next season should just be greenlit already.

Now let's give Harley Quinn that season 4 renewal https://t.co/KJju6kMmOS pic.twitter.com/V2wOnGmSyf — ??? | ??? ????? (@PamsHarIey) August 4, 2022

What about Harley Quinn season 4… and what if they cancel the show halfway through season 3?? — ali ?? (@spideyjamz) August 3, 2022

Harley Quinn Showrunners Want James Gunn to Return in Season 4

During an interview with Insider, Harley Quinn showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealed that James Gunn’s cameo in the series happened after Schumacker DM’ed the director on Twitter.

Schumacker also added how appreciative he was that Gunn took the time to be a part of the show and shared his enthusiasm for him to return next season:

“We’d love to have him back if he’s ever around and we end up getting lucky enough to do another season. It would be great.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

MORE: Arcane’s Five-Episode Documentary Bridging the Rift to Air on YouTube

Harley Quinn Season 3 Episode Guide

Harley Quinn Season 3 has ten episodes and the current season debuted by premiering a triple-bill on July 28, 2022.

Season 3 has now settled down to air one episode per week on Thursdays on HBO Max.

Below, we have provided an episode guide to the current season complete with all the release dates to mark in your calendar:

The wait is FINALLY OVER! Stream the first 3 episodes of #HarleyQuinnS3 NOW on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/hFVdu2Jde7 — Harley Quinn aka 'Peanut' (@dcharleyquinn) July 28, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]