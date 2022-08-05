Movies & Television

Harley Quinn Fans Fear Season 4 Renewal Gets Axed at HBO Max

By Jo Craig

2019 Summer TCA Press Tour - Day 1

With Harley Quinn Season 3 now well underway, fans of the animated series have become increasingly worried about the show’s continuation into Season 4 with the uproar occurring at Warner Bros. central.

There is a high fan demand for more and the showrunners have even expressed interest in seeing James Gunn return in another season.

Created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for HBO Max and based on the DC Comics character of the same name, Harley Quinn debuted in 2019 on DC Universe before crossing to HBO Max and stars Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Tony Hale, and more.

Harley Quinn | Season 3 Official Trailer | DC

BridTV
10852
Harley Quinn | Season 3 Official Trailer | DC
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/cbsuJjVm2jg/hqdefault.jpg
1051383
1051383
center
32600

DC fans Fear for Harley Quinn Season 4

After Batgirl was cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery and the future of the studio’s DC slate now uncertain, Harley Quinn fans have shown their concern for the show going forward.

Harley Quinn Season 4 is yet to be renewed by HBO Max, which is why the fandom is waiting on tenterhooks.

One fan shared their concerns with Twitter over Harley Quinn possibly being cancelled by Warner Bros. during Season 3’s airing. 

Another fan retweeted a report that shared the showrunners’ plans for Season 4 and thought that the next season should just be greenlit already.

Harley Quinn Showrunners Want James Gunn to Return in Season 4

During an interview with Insider, Harley Quinn showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealed that James Gunn’s cameo in the series happened after Schumacker DM’ed the director on Twitter.

Schumacker also added how appreciative he was that Gunn took the time to be a part of the show and shared his enthusiasm for him to return next season:

 “We’d love to have him back if he’s ever around and we end up getting lucky enough to do another season. It would be great.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
  • MORE: Arcane’s Five-Episode Documentary Bridging the Rift to Air on YouTube

Harley Quinn Season 3 Episode Guide

Harley Quinn Season 3 has ten episodes and the current season debuted by premiering a triple-bill on July 28, 2022.

Season 3 has now settled down to air one episode per week on Thursdays on HBO Max.

Below, we have provided an episode guide to the current season complete with all the release dates to mark in your calendar: 

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Official Gameplay Trailer | PS4
Latest Trailers
Rocket League | Birthday Ball Trailer
Jo Craig
@grvadmin

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know