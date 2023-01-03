Has 1899 Season 2 Been Cancelled by Netflix?

The Sci-fi thriller series 1899 was released on Netflix on November 17, 2022. As the show was already hyped up before its release, it successfully became the second-most-viewed TV series on Netflix within three days. Besides that, the show also garnered more than 80 million hours of viewership within the first week of its release. Well, here we reveal whether Netflix has canceled the mind-bending mystery show.

1899 Season 1 received mixed reactions from fans; while several fans enjoyed the complex storyline of the show, several fans also called it boring due to its slow pacing.

Coming from the creators of the Sci-fi TV Series Dark, 1899 starred Andreas Pietschmann and Emily Beecham in the lead roles.

1899 | Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 10326 1899 | Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/DS2_gsMdij4/hqdefault.jpg 1027496 1027496 center 32600

1899 Season 2: Cancelled or Renewed?

Sadly, 1899 Season 2 has been cancelled. On January 2, the news about the show’s cancellation came directly from the creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

I honestly don’t know what to say…1899 got cancelled ? pic.twitter.com/P27j4jF1ZZ — Save 1899 ? (@1899Netflix) January 2, 2023

Fans are disappointed learning this as the series’ first season did not give a proper closure to the story. To be precise, 1899 Season 1 ended on a wild cliffhanger, making fans believe that the show would be back with a second part very soon.

However, as millions of fans are heartbroken after the saddening news of the discontinuation of the series, a petition has been set up by them on Twitter for Netflix, asking them to reconsider their decision.

The storyline of the eight-episodic first season of 1899 explored

The story of the series revolves around passengers of different nationalities who have boarded a ship named Kerberos that is going to New York from London. A passenger named Maura eagerly looks for clues to discover the whereabouts of Prometheus, a sister ship of Kerberos. While she heads toward her goal, she comes across Eyk Larsen, the ship’s captain.

The 1899 cast and crew deserve better than this. What an incredible tv show. I'm beyond devastated that it has been cancelled. #1899Netflix #save1899 pic.twitter.com/TpV3ayJ4B5 — Flosssyy (@AimFlossyRuss) January 2, 2023

Eyk witnessed the death of his family members in front of his eyes, and after that, he became an alcoholic. When Maura and Eyk come together, several mysteries about the lost ship unfold.