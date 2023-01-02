The Pale Blue Eye Release date and Time for Netflix

Netflix never fails to add the most significant films and TV series to its massive library. In a few days, we will get to see the streamer coming up with the Christian Bale starrer Gothic horror film The Pale Blue Eye. Here, we discuss the release date and time for the movie on Netflix.

Scott Cooper’s directed film The Pale Blue Eye was released in some selected theatres on December 23, 2022. Now, it’s coming on Netflix for the audience who could not watch the film in theatres. So, if you want to catch up with the film exactly on its release date, be with us to know when the film will be out on the streamer.

When does The Pale Blue Eye release on Netflix?

The Pale Blue Eye will release on Netflix on Friday, January 6, 2022, at 12:00 AM Pacific Time. The rest of the world can witness the outstanding performance of Christian Bale in the film following the below time schedule:

Pacific Time- 12:00 AM

Central Time- 2:00 AM

Eastern Time- 3:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time- 8:00 AM

Indian Time- 1:30 PM

Philippines Time- 4:00 PM

Australian Time- 7:00 PM

What is the film about?

The film revolves around a former detective Augustus Landor who is called to the United States Military Academy to solve a murder case in which the victim gets brutally murdered. Moreover, the murderer leaves a note in the hands of the victim. To solve the case, he gets help from Edgar, a student at the academy.

A gruesome murder. A veteran detective. And a young cadet the world will come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.



Christian Bale and Harry Melling star in The Pale Blue Eye, in select theaters December 23 and on Netflix January 6. pic.twitter.com/7oYzsnPHvL — Netflix (@netflix) December 7, 2022

Following the first murder, another murder takes place in the academy, and the murderer uses the same killing pattern. Another student who can help Augustus in the investigation disappears from the campus. Augustus and Edgar think that all the murders are committed by someone who knows sorcery.